Digital transformation is driving industries to adopt new ways of working and upskilling their current workforce to meet future demands. But debate is still going on about whether remote work is better than on-site work, or whether a hybrid workplace model is the best fit for modern enterprises. Each type of work has its own pros and cons, and which workplace solution will determine the future of work? To answer these questions, let’s us understand the pros, cons of each workplace ecosystem.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO