BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — With a shortage of workers, Kern County Animal Services is looking for volunteers to help out at their shelters. We’ve had almost no volunteers since Covid. For the first few months of Covid, the county didn’t want us to have any volunteers on site. Since then, we just haven't had anyone on staff," said Berkeley Hanley with Kern County Animal Services.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO