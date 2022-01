Vietnamese EV maker, VinFast, is quickly making a name for itself across the globe, and now it's teaming up with ZF to create autonomous driving systems. The company first surfaced three years ago with an SUV based on the old X5 and has remained in the news since then, with plans to launch in the USA soon including three new vehicles that were just unveiled. That's more than can be said of 90% of the electric upstarts we've come across since launching this website.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO