Full Steam Ahead Podcast - Purdue Sports Chaplain Marty Dittmar

HomePrep Sports Weekly PodcastKamiak KnightsPrep Sports Weekly Podcast 1/10/22. Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, January 10, 2022. First week meet our KRKO Russell & Hill Female Student Athlete of the Month for December 2021, Snohomish basketball player Ella Gallatin, along with her head coach Ken Roberts. Next we learn about the Mariner Girls Basketball Team with Head Coach Reggie Davis; then across the Mukilteo School District and Kamiak Boys Basketball Head Coach Joe DeGrazia. Finally, it’s Stanwood Wrestling Head Coach Ray Mather, he talks about his Spartan wrestlers.
