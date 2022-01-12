Full Steam Ahead Podcast - Purdue Sports Chaplain Marty Dittmar

The Hammer and Rails podcast is back and better than ever. The Big Ten announced the updated 2022 football schedule yesterday so what better time to just make outrageous claims about what we think Purdue’s record will be. Casey and I differ on this but only by one game. Keep in mind these are only initial gut reactions and not something we will hold ourselves to as the next season rolls around.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO