The Weeknd Shares “Alternate World” Version Of ‘Dawn FM’

By Mya Abraham
 1 day ago
Though The Weeknd ’s latest studio effort is barely a week old, he is already giving his fans more. An expanded version of Dawn FM is now available to stream plus new visuals and three new tracks including “alternate world” versions of “Take My Breath Away” and “Sacrifice.”

First up, it’s the remix to “Sacrifice” featuring famed house trio, Swedish House Mafia. A notable sonic shift is the track’s percussion, which is now more parallel to that of its sampled track, Alicia Myers’ “I Want to Thank You.”

Channeling the vein of classic horror films as seen in a tweet from Tuesday (Jan. 11) and a visual nod to the crooner fighting an older version of himself, the Toronto-bred powerhouse also shared the video for “Gasoline.”

Earlier this week, amid a Michael Jackson comparison controversy sparked by Timbaland, the R&B phenom shared that Dawn FM , along with 2020’s After Hours are part of a brand new trilogy, mimicking the standout technique that set him apart during his early years. He previously merged his popular mixtapes— House Of Balloons , Thursday, and Echoes Of Silenc e—into the 2012 compilation album Trilogy.

Fans already speculate that the conclusion of this new trilogy will deal with the afterlife, but The Weeknd is not sharing this intel with fans just yet.

Watch the enthralling visual for “Gasoline” below.

