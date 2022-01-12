ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: New, active cases skyrocket as Arkansans search for test kits

By Bill Smith
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4S3C_0djxWHk500

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –  The number of daily new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, as well as the active case count, skyrocketed in the latest update from the health officials, shattering previous records.

Data posted Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that there were 10,974 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the state total to 640,799.

Active cases climbed by 6,399 to 71,134. This marks the ninth day in a row for a record number of active cases in the state.

Arkansas libraries distribute free take-home COVID-19 tests amid growing demand

There were also 14 more deaths added to the state’s pandemic total, which now sits at 9,372.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pirp6_0djxWHk500

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state was seeing record levels of testing to go along with record cases numbers. He added that a second shipment of at-home test kits had been delivered and was being distributed around the state.

The increase in hospitalizations is also continuing in Arkansas, with the current patient count jumping by 37 to 1,185. There are 167 patients on ventilators, an increase of four.

Parents anxious over back and forth of kids returning to school

While cases are surging around the state, vaccinations levels seeing to be plateauing. There were 7,570 doses administered in the last 24 hours, a slight dip from the day prior. There are now 1,521,763 fully immunized Arkansans, with another 366,295 people having patrial immunity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Skyrocket#Weather#Arkansans
KARK 4 News

Conway Regional Health System opens two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

CONWAY, Ark. – Officials with the Conway Regional Health System announced Wednesday that the hospital has opened two drive-thru testing locations to meet the community’s growing need for COVID-19 testing. Hospital officials said the Conway Regional After-Hours Clinic is located at 437 Denison Street and the Conway Regional Hendrix Medical Clinic is located at 1700 […]
CONWAY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy