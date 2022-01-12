COVID-19 in Arkansas: New, active cases skyrocket as Arkansans search for test kits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of daily new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, as well as the active case count, skyrocketed in the latest update from the health officials, shattering previous records.

Data posted Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that there were 10,974 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the state total to 640,799.

Active cases climbed by 6,399 to 71,134. This marks the ninth day in a row for a record number of active cases in the state.

There were also 14 more deaths added to the state’s pandemic total, which now sits at 9,372.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state was seeing record levels of testing to go along with record cases numbers. He added that a second shipment of at-home test kits had been delivered and was being distributed around the state.

The increase in hospitalizations is also continuing in Arkansas, with the current patient count jumping by 37 to 1,185. There are 167 patients on ventilators, an increase of four.

While cases are surging around the state, vaccinations levels seeing to be plateauing. There were 7,570 doses administered in the last 24 hours, a slight dip from the day prior. There are now 1,521,763 fully immunized Arkansans, with another 366,295 people having patrial immunity.

