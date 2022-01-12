PREP SPORTS: West Point's Jones named Athlete of the Week

West Point's Ryleigh Jones. The Cullman Times

Ryleigh Jones has been playing some great basketball as of late.

Just look at the numbers over the past three games — all victories for the Warriors.

She registered 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 73-45 win over Class 4A No. 4 Priceville, corralled six points and 10 rebounds in a 46-42 victory against Fairview, and garnered 27 points and eight rebounds in a 55-50 overtime triumph versus Lawrence County.

Not a bad way to start 2022.

Jones is The Times' Athlete of the Week.

Brady Gilbreath, Addison: Had 18 points against Cold Springs.

Malaya Taylor, Cold Springs: Had 18 points and 11 rebounds against Falkville and 12 points against Winston County.

Ciara Calvert, Cold Springs: Had 15 points and 15 rebounds against Falkville.

Ella Bruer, Cold Springs: Had 16 points against Winston County.

Brody Peppers, Cold Springs: Had 15 points against Addison and 18 points against Winston County.

Seth Williams, Cold Springs: Had 13 points against Addison and 17 points, eight rebounds and eight steals against Falkville.

Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 16 points against Sylvania, 13 points against Muscle Shoals, 33 points against Hartselle and 17 points against Decatur.

Jaden Winfrey, Cullman: Had 16 points against Sylvania and 15 points against Decatur.

Ella Collum, Cullman: Had 10 points against Muscle Shoals and 11 points against Decatur.

Ally Sharpe, Cullman: Had 16 points against Hartselle.

Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had 12 points against Muscle Shoals, 12 points against Hartselle and 12 points against Decatur.

Garrison Sharpe, Cullman: Had 20 points against Hartselle and 18 points against Decatur.

Tucker Apel, Cullman: Had 11 points against Hartselle and 13 points against Decatur.

Emma Garcia, Fairview: Had 12 points against West Point and 14 points against Vinemont.

Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 15 points against Good Hope and 15 points against Vinemont.

Landon Tweedie, Fairview: Had 21 points against West Point.

Austin Johnson, Fairview: Had 15 points against Good Hope.

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 19 points against Hanceville and 13 points against Curry.

Rudi Derrick, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Hanceville and 15 points against Curry.

Desire’ Odachowski, Good Hope: Had 10 points against Hanceville and 10 points against Curry.

Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 24 points against Fairview, 18 points against Hanceville, 15 points against Cordova and 12 points against Curry.

Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 14 points against Cordova and 13 points against Curry.

Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 22 points against Good Hope.

Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 16 points against Good Hope.

Maddi Ham, Holly Pond: Had 15 points against J.B. Pennington, 10 points against Susan Moore and 12 points against Brindlee Mountain.

Kaylee Stallings, Holly Pond: Had 16 points against J.B. Pennington.

Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 24 points against J.B. Pennington, 26 points against Susan Moore and 19 points against Brindlee Mountain.

Blake Rickard, Holly Pond: Had 15 points against J.B. Pennington and 11 points against Susan Moore.

Nic Fallin, St. Bernard: Had 19 points against Vinemont.

Maggie Burks, Vinemont: Had 12 points against St. Bernard, 12 points against Fairview and 24 points against East Lawrence.

Whitney Quick, Vinemont: Had 14 points against St. Bernard and 18 points against East Lawrence.

Reagan Robinson, Vinemont: Had 18 points against St. Bernard.

Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had 12 points against Fairview and 23 points against East Lawrence.

Toby Hill, Vinemont: Had 14 points against St. Bernard and 18 points against Fairview.

Isaac Moody, Vinemont: Had 12 points against Fairview and 10 points against East Lawrence.

Ryan Stewart, Vinemont: Had 17 points against St. Bernard.

Summer Mendoza, West Point: Had 18 points against Priceville and 11 points against Lawrence County.

Braelee Quinn, West Point: Had 12 points against Priceville and 16 points against Fairview.

Sam Wheeler, West Point: Had 13 points against Lawrence County, 16 points against Fairview and 15 points against Lawrence County.

Kanen Trussell, West Point: Had 16 points against Fairview and 12 points against Danville.

Kolten Perry, West Point: Had 13 points against Lawrence County and 15 points against Lawrence County.

Jay Lamar, West Point: Had 15 points against Priceville.