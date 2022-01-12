See how every college football coach on the USA TODAY Sports AFCA panel voted in final poll

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
Former members of the Alabama football team are taking to Twitter to sound off after the loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship game. Everyone loses at some point or another. That includes the seeming unstoppable force that is Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban seems to win a national title every other season and, well, this just wasn’t his season. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs finally beat Alabama to win the championship this year.
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams had the misfortune of suffering an injury just when his team needed him the most. Williams was taken off the field in the second quarter of the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night he hurt his knee. Williams wanted to get back on the field and help his team in the second half, but Alabama’s medical team prevented the junior from re-entering the contest, according to Nick Saban (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Seven Alabama players entered their names into the transfer portal one day after the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The NCAA transfer portal launched in 2019. It allows student-athletes to ask an administrator to put their name...
Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
On Monday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide lost in the national title game to the Georgia Bulldogs by a final score of 33-18. Unfortunately, that was just the beginning of the losses for Alabama this week. Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that former five-star linebacker Drew Sanders entered the transfer portal.
Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football could not climb into the top five of the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2021 season. The Buckeyes finished No. 6 — one spot behind Baylor. It was the program’s lowest postseason ranking since the end of the 2016 season. Ohio State had finished in the top five in six of the previous seven seasons.
After getting a national championship ring, a Georgia defensive back will look to finish his college football career elsewhere. Ameer Speed, a starter in 3 of UGA’s 15 games, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. A Jacksonville, Florida native, Speed joined the Bulldogs in 2017. Over 5 seasons,...
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Following the biggest turnaround in school history, Michigan State has finished No. 8 in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 9 in The Associated Press Poll. The Spartans closed the 2021 season with an 11-2 record – a nine-game improvement from...
Brock White Jr. knows what it is like to suit up for a football game at Dallas’ AT&T Stadium, nicknamed “Jerry World” after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The Highlands senior played in the Bret Cooper Junior Academic All-American Bowl as an eighth grader in late 2017.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Georgia is No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll of the season after winning its second national title by beating Alabama. The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes in the poll presented by Regions Bank to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia’s only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980 after its first championship.
Comments / 0