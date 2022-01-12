ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Julian Edelman calls parents to tell them his six-figure Super Bowl bet

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Asgox_0djxUb8500

Julian Edelman is feeling awfully confident about which teams he think will be playing in the Super Bowl next much.

So much so, he put $100,000 on it.

The former Patriots wide receiver made a TikTok on Wednesday in which he called and told his parents of his six-figure wager on his former team, the New England Patriots, to play his former quarterback, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs, in the Super Bowl.

Edelman’s mother does not seem to mind it, as long as he shares some of his winnings with her.

His father, on the other hand, did not seem to think that a Pats-Bucs Super Bowl was going to happen.

“I’m not mad. I disagree. Bye,” he said.

Edelman posted in a previous tweet that showed two wagers of $50,000 on each team to make the Super Bowl, which would pay out to $545,000.

We should probably all take Edelman's lofty wager with a grain of salt, though, as it appears it may be a promotional campaign for WynnBet.

If it is real, the Patriots and Bucs both have a tough road ahead of them. New England will have to win three straight road games to reach the Super Bowl starting on Saturday against at the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, the Bucs are a little more favorable in the No. 2 seed with a first-round matchup against the Eagles, but the team is a bit more depleted this year and without Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and possibly Leonard Fournette, although the latter was cleared to return to practice on Wednesday.

If the Bucs and Patriots both win we’ll surely continue to hear from Edelman.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Here’s How Julian Edelman Expects Bill Belichick To Lead Patriots Past Bills

Julian Edelman expects Bill Belichick to trod a well-worn path to victory Saturday when the New England Patriots face the Buffalo Bills. The former Patriots wide receiver predicted Tuesday on “Inside the NFL” the Patriots will beat the Bills in their AFC wild-card playoff game. Edelman based his prediction on his belief Belichick will lean on his wealth of playoff experience to devise a game plan that will overwhelm Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
NFL
NBC Sports

Julian Edelman's bold NFL playoff bet proves where his loyalties lie

We all know who Julian Edelman is rooting for in the 2021 NFL playoffs. And now there's a hefty sum attached to his rooting interests. The former Patriots wide receiver took to social media Tuesday to share evidence of what appears to be him placing two $50,000 bets: one on New England to win the AFC championship and another on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFC championship.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
Pats Pulpit

NFL playoffs: Julian Edelman bet $100,000 on a Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl

The New England Patriots enter the NFL playoffs having lost three of their last four games of the regular season. But while they may not have a lot of momentum on their side right now, they have something else: the trust of former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. Edelman took...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#American Football#Tiktok#The New England Patriots#Pats Bucs Super Bowl#Bucs#The Buffalo Bills#Eagles
firstsportz.com

“Gronk, I’m going to miss you”: Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski not inviting him to dinner after the QB helped him earn massive bonus

Tom Brady is a true team man. He finished the regular season with a match-winning performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. Although the fixture wouldn’t have changed anything drastically for the Bucs, the legendary quarterback still gave it his all. He helped his long-term teammate...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: Is She Richer than Tom Brady?

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Audacy

Audacy

50K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy