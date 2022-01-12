WATCH: Julian Edelman calls parents to tell them his six-figure Super Bowl bet

Julian Edelman is feeling awfully confident about which teams he think will be playing in the Super Bowl next much.

So much so, he put $100,000 on it.

The former Patriots wide receiver made a TikTok on Wednesday in which he called and told his parents of his six-figure wager on his former team, the New England Patriots, to play his former quarterback, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs, in the Super Bowl.

Edelman’s mother does not seem to mind it, as long as he shares some of his winnings with her.

His father, on the other hand, did not seem to think that a Pats-Bucs Super Bowl was going to happen.

“I’m not mad. I disagree. Bye,” he said.

Edelman posted in a previous tweet that showed two wagers of $50,000 on each team to make the Super Bowl, which would pay out to $545,000.

We should probably all take Edelman's lofty wager with a grain of salt, though, as it appears it may be a promotional campaign for WynnBet.

If it is real, the Patriots and Bucs both have a tough road ahead of them. New England will have to win three straight road games to reach the Super Bowl starting on Saturday against at the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, the Bucs are a little more favorable in the No. 2 seed with a first-round matchup against the Eagles, but the team is a bit more depleted this year and without Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and possibly Leonard Fournette, although the latter was cleared to return to practice on Wednesday.

If the Bucs and Patriots both win we’ll surely continue to hear from Edelman.

