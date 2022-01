The United States Army reprimanded six active-duty commanders for refusing to comply with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all military ranks. The punishments come as the Army has increased its bonus to join the force to $50,000 because the virus has made it more difficult to recruit in schools and at public events, and the competition for quality workers has intensified as young people weigh their options.

