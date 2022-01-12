ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Nigeria lifts its ban on Twitter after 7 months

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian government has lifted its ban on Twitter, seven months after the...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
raleighnews.net

Nigeria Brands Bandit Gangs 'Terrorists' in Bid to Curb Violence

LAGOS, NIGERIA - Nigeria's government on Wednesday labeled heavily armed gangs blamed for mass kidnappings as terrorists in a bid to deter violence in the country's northwest. So-called criminal bandit gangs have long plagued Nigeria's northwest and north-central states, raiding villages to loot and kidnap for ransom, but violence has become more widespread.
AFRICA
POLITICO

South Africa’s answer to Omicron

LEARNING TO LIVE WITH COVID — If Covid-19 is here to stay, how do we learn to live with it? It’s one of the most vexing questions public health officials around the world are confronting, and in South Africa, the first country to pass the peak of its Omicron wave, the outlines of an answer are beginning to appear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Months after requesting documents from more than a dozen social platforms, the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas targeting Twitter, Meta, Reddit and YouTube after lawmakers said the companies' initial responses were inadequate. The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, demanded records...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
New York Post

Ugandan author who called leader’s son ‘obese’ detained by government

Acclaimed Ugandan author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a well-known critic of the country’s authoritarian President Yoweri Museveni and his son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been arrested and detained by the government on unknown charges. “I’m under house arrest. Men with guns are breaking my door. They say they’re policemen but...
AFRICA
AFP

US threatens action if Somalia misses new election deadline

The United States on Wednesday brandished the threat of sanctions if troubled Somalia misses its latest deadline for elections. Somali leaders on Sunday announced that elections that were due to be concluded last year will take place by February 25. "Somalia's elections are more than a year behind schedule. The US is prepared to take measures against spoilers if the new National Consultative Council timeline is not met," the State Department's Africa bureau said in a Twitter post. The mandate of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, expired in February 2021 and was controversially extended in April, triggering deadly gun battles in the streets of Mogadishu.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Mali’s leader urges regional bloc to reconsider sanctions

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s military leader is calling on West African leaders to reconsider new economic sanctions against the country. In a speech on state television late Monday, Col. Assimi Goita called on ECOWAS heads of state to place the interests of Malians first. The new measures announced Sunday include the immediate freezing of Mali’s assets held in the regional central bank. Air and land borders with most other countries in the regional bloc known as ECOWAS have been closed. The junta initially had agreed to hold a new election in late February, 18 months after it first seized power. The military leadership now says the next presidential election will not take place until 2026, giving Goita four more years in power.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After 7#Associated Press Abuja#Ap#Nigerian#West African
Reuters

China offers Kazakhstan security support, opposes 'external forces'

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China is willing to increase "law enforcement and security" cooperation with neighbouring Kazakhstan and help oppose interference by "external forces", China's foreign minister said on Monday, after violent protests in the Central Asian country. Wang Yi, who is also a state councillor, made the comments...
CHINA
kfgo.com

UK, U.S., Germany, France discuss Russian aggression towards Ukraine – Truss

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she spoke to her counterparts from the United States, Germany and France about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine. The four foreign ministers spoke “about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine, concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme and solidarity with...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy