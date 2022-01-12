Nigeria lifts its ban on Twitter after 7 months

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s military leader is calling on West African leaders to reconsider new economic sanctions against the country. In a speech on state television late Monday, Col. Assimi Goita called on ECOWAS heads of state to place the interests of Malians first. The new measures announced Sunday include the immediate freezing of Mali’s assets held in the regional central bank. Air and land borders with most other countries in the regional bloc known as ECOWAS have been closed. The junta initially had agreed to hold a new election in late February, 18 months after it first seized power. The military leadership now says the next presidential election will not take place until 2026, giving Goita four more years in power.

