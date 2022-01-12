ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Edition: Science Moms Take on Climate Change

By KAWC
kawc.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEfforts to combat climate change start with an understanding of the science behind what is causing it. While it can seem like an...

www.kawc.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Scientists call for a moratorium on climate change research until governments take real action

Decades of scientific evidence demonstrate unequivocally that human activities jeopardise life on Earth. Dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system compounds many other drivers of global change. Governments concur: the science is settled. But governments have failed to act at the scale and pace required. What should climate change scientists do? There is an unwritten social contract between science and society. Public investment in science is intended to improve understanding about our world and support beneficial societal outcomes. However, for climate change, the science-society contract is now broken. The failure to act decisively is an indictment on governments and political leaders...
ENVIRONMENT
republic-online.com

Weak Action on Climate Change Is Stressing Young People Worldwide

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- While climate change calls to mind extreme weather and melting polar ice caps, government officials' inaction to stop it is also affecting the mental health of young people, new research reveals. "This study paints a horrific picture of widespread climate anxiety in our...
ENVIRONMENT
alive.com

Cultivating a Climate Change Remedy

When Ashley Walsh was faced with invasive surgery to cure a condition that prevented her from digesting most foods, she did what most people wouldn’t. She ate more. She just ate differently to avoid the operating room. That included adopting an organic lifestyle, using food and supplements produced with planet-healthy values to heal her gastroparesis, a disease that paralyzes the stomach and hinders the movement of food through the digestive tract. The change in diet didn’t just cure what ailed her by sparing a procedure to remove her stomach and replace it with feeding tubes. It eventually set her on a new career path that can help heal the planet and other people too.
LONG POND, PA
The Independent

Climate change ‘overtakes pandemics as biggest global concern’

Failure to act on climate change has overtaken infectious diseases as the biggest concern for global experts, as the Cop 26 conference in Glasgow and major protest movements put the issue in focus.The World Economic Forum’s annual survey of global risks found that three environmental risks – climate action failure, extreme weather, and biodiversity loss – were what worried experts most.The world’s insufficient efforts to tackle climate change had been top of the list of worries in early 2020, before the pandemic hit.It was also the biggest concern in 2016, in a survey shortly after the vital Paris Agreement talks.It...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
PLANetizen

Fighting Climate Change in the Kitchen

As cities in California and around the country enact restrictions on natural gas in an effort to reduce emissions and fight climate change, cooks are—sometimes reluctantly—looking to electric appliances to replicate the traditional stove. But the transition isn't easy. As Evan Halper writes,. Swapping a gas clothes dryer,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbc15.com

Girl Scouts tackle climate change

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local Girl Scouts hope to reduce carbon footprint with project promoting low carbon concrete. “We could stop a little bit of climate change,” Wisconsin Badgerland Troop #1477 Girl Scout Basil Nicholas said. “Not all of it, but we could make a difference and that was really cool to learn.”
MADISON, WI
hamilton.edu

Sustainability and Climate Change

Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies Aaron Strong recently co-authored a commentary and analysis of COP26 – the UN climate talks that took place in Glasgow in November. The commentary, written with colleagues at Vermont Law School and the Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust, appears in the journal Sustainability...
CLINTON, NY
capenews.net

Climate Action: Business And Investments In Climate Change

While the Conference of Parties (COP26) meeting in Glasgow had successes, it also had some mixed results. One excellent result was the Glasgow Climate Pact (GCP), agreed to by more than 190 countries. This pact strengthens the global commitment to address climate change and various pledges among participants to address particularly carbon-intensive industries, one of the most positive results from the conference. Better yet, this was called the business COP. It is now a trend in business to “decarbonize” processes, products and business strategies.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#The University Of Arizona
Medscape News

The Workday May Shift With Climate Change

As working during the hottest part of the day becomes increasingly infeasible in some parts of the world, work hours may need to adjust, according to a new Nature Communications study. What to know:. As temperatures rise globally, workers in the hottest locations are increasingly often forced to stop work...
AGRICULTURE
thewildcattribune.com

Climate change among the final generations

“It’s up to your generation to ensure a brighter future for our world!”. When I was younger and teachers said anything along those lines to the class, I felt a sense of pride and encouragement. After all, who wouldn’t want to be a part of a generation that could create a better future and bring a positive effect to major issues like climate change? As I’ve gotten older, the charm from those statements has faded away only to be replaced by pressure and anger. As much as I want to contribute to seeing a change made, I can’t help but feel bitter. Why should I work towards making a difference if older generations aren’t going to do their role? Climate change is not an issue that should be left up to one generation. It’s going to need a lot more people in order to make an impactful difference.
ENVIRONMENT
geneticliteracyproject.org

How gene editing livestock protects farmers from climate change

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In temperate regions such as Europe, cows are able to lose excess heat to the environment, as certain cattle breeds...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
upenn.edu

Climate change and the problem with time

Season three of OMNIA’s “In These Times” podcast, titled Fear and Loathing and Science, explores scientific ideas that cause big reactions in a world full of polarization, politics, misrepresentation, and simple misunderstanding. Episode seven brings together an oceanographer, a geophysicist, and a historian to talk about the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
globallandscapesforum.org

Where is climate change heading in 2022?

New year, new solutions (and challenges) for us and our troubled planet: from wireless power lines to plant-forward foods, here are 15 conservation issues to watch in 2022. The Landscape News bi-weekly digest of climate news is back, and we’re kicking off the year by looking into edible food packaging, eco-friendly burials, green hydrogen and much more.
ENVIRONMENT
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Film screening encourages youth to take action on climate change

It was August 2015 when 21 American youth, ranging in age from their teens to mid-20s, filed a constitutional climate lawsuit against the US government. The complaint asserts that the government has failed to protect public trust resources and through actions that cause climate change, has violated the constitutional rights to life, liberty and property. The plaintiffs state that the federal government has known for decades that carbon dioxide pollution was causing catastrophic climate change and that massive emission reductions and a nation-wide transition away from fossil fuels was needed to protect constitutional rights.
ENVIRONMENT
signalscv.com

Tactically Framed on climate change

While Saugus High School senior Sophia Celi knows she can’t immediately change the entire world, she’s working to change “little worlds,” such as the community in which she resides. After watching “Seaspiracy,” a documentary about the commercial fishing industry, Celi said it opened her eyes to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Washington Post

Al Roker on climate change: ‘I think people want action, and they are taking it into their own hands’

Al Roker, 67, is a producer, an entrepreneur and the weather anchor for NBC’s “Today” show. He lives with his wife and children in New York City. No one seems to trust anyone these days, but it occurs to me that you are one of the very few people who can claim to be trusted by almost everyone. Maybe more people are aware of what you say each day than what the president says.
CELEBRITIES
sunflower-alliance.org

Militarism and Climate Change, January 12

Militarism and climate disruption are intimately linked, a reality often not understood or highlighted in the environmental movement. Marcy Winograd of CODEPINK Congress and Janet Weil of Veterans for Peace’s climate-militarism project will present a slideshow on how US militarism—750 overseas bases, troop deployments and weapons production—exacerbates the climate crisis. They’ll include concrete steps and actions that peace activists and environmentalists can pursue to cut the Pentagon budget, curb military emissions, and demand accountability from the Pentagon. Veterans for Peace, with support from CODEPINK, has spearheaded H.Res 767, a resolution introduced by very own Rep. Barbara Lee, calling on the Pentagon to track, reduce and report its greenhouse gas emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Mass die-off of penguins in Argentina during heatwave raises ‘major concerns’ as climate crisis worsens

A mass die-off of Magellanic penguins during a heatwave in Argentina in 2019 raises “major concerns” for the species as the climate crisis worsens, scientists have warned.With heatwaves forecast to become increasingly intense and more frequent due to the continuing rise of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions, researchers at the University of Washington have said there will be “far-reaching consequences not just for humans, but for wildlife and ecosystems”.A research team focussed on the impact of a January 2019 heatwave in Punta Tombo, on Argentina’s southern coast, when temperatures spiked to 44C (111F) in the shade.The extreme heat wave killed at...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy