ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Compounds in hemp can help control COVID-19 spread, researchers say

By Ian Costello, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGahW_0djxTRDU00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Could hemp be a secret ingredient in the fight against COVID-19?

According to the newly released results of a study at Oregon State University, the answer to that question is promising.

Cannabis in the Commonwealth: Know the rules and restrictions

Scientists at the school in Corvallis say they’ve determined that compounds contained in hemp show “the ability to prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.”

According to the release from the university, those hemp compounds are commonly found in such products as make-up, lotions, dietary supplements and food.

Researchers determined that two cannabinoid acids found in hemp can bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and prevent it from infecting people, much in the same way COVID-19 vaccines and treatments work.

Pfizer CEO predicts omicron vaccine will be ready in March

Richard van Breemen, the lead researcher on the study, made sure to clarify where the specific compounds were found.

“These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many hemp extracts,” he said. “They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans.”

Researchers say the compounds have been found to be effective in preventing both the alpha and beta variants from infecting the body and more studies are being done on additional variants.

Currently, there are only three COVID-19 vaccines that are authorized or approved for use in the U.S. to prevent the coronavirus: the two-dose mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

FDA deregulates French dressing

The Association for Dressings and Sauces’s decades-long battle to revoke the standards for French dressing has finally come to an end, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreeing to deregulate a label the group said “restricts innovation.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health: 97% of COVID patients on ventilators are not vaccinated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There are 60 COVID-19 patients depending on ventilators in Ballad Health facilities across the system’s 21-county service area on Wednesday. Fifty-eight of those patients are not vaccinated, according to data from Ballad Health. The trend of critical COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated mirrors in cases seen in Ballad’s intensive care […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Business
Corvallis, OR
Health
Corvallis, OR
Business
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
City
Corvallis, OR
Portland, OR
Health
WJHL

Ballad Health: Decreases seen in COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Ballad Health system reported several drops in COVID-19 hospitalizations across its 21-county service area on Tuesday. Decreases were seen in critical COVID-19 cases, which involve patients in the intensive care unit (ICU). Four fewer patients on ventilators were reported, but Ballad does not disclose whether these decreases are discharges […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Is the Bristol, Virginia landfill dangerous? EPA weighs in on local pollutant levels

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – An Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report to local leaders and health officials paints a new picture for the Bristol, Virginia Landfill. The report, compiled by On-Scene-Coordinator Myles Bartos, takes time to explain how measurements are considered by health officials over time. “Generally, as the concentration of a chemical increases, the acceptable […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Ballad Health reports another child hospitalized due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Thursday revealed there are two pediatric patients fighting the novel coronavirus in Niswonger Children’s Hospital. Data also showed a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad facilities across its 21-county service area, with 294 patients housed for novel coronavirus treatment. Seventy patients remain in Ballad’s intensive care units, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hemp#Compounds#Oregon State University#Commonwealth#Pfizer Ceo#Omicron#Thc
WJHL

Ballad Health says it ‘must comply’ with federal vaccine mandate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health will have to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate following a Supreme Court ruling Thursday. While the court rejected the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large employers, it will allow a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S. Ballad has expressed concern about how […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THDA launches program to help COVID-19-related mortgage delinquencies

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Housing Development Agency announced a new program aimed to help those struggling to keep up with mortgage payments due to COVID-19-related financial hardships. A release from the department states it launched the Tennessee Homeowners Assistance Fund (TNHAF) as part of the American Rescue Plan, with over $168 million to fund the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJHL

Toxicologist says Bristol, Va. landfill health effects not coming from benzene

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia residents received answers on what’s in the air they’re breathing near the Bristol, Virginia landfill. The City of Bristol, Tennessee released a public health assessment last month, and residents heard from the toxicologist who wrote it. One chemical brought up in that report included benzene. The Environmental […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Ballad CEO applauds flexibility granted by VA governor’s latest COVID order

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s 30-day emergency order designed to help hospital systems overrun by COVID-19’s Omicron variant provides some important flexibility, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine told News Channel 11 Tuesday. “I think what they’re trying to do is create every opportunity for hospitals to be flexible with staffing […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Ballad CEO, state senator tapped for new VA governor’s medical advisory team

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia’s health care challenges should get an ear in Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s administration after Youngkin named Ballad CEO Alan Levine and state Sen. Todd Pillion to a small medical advisory team. Levine is one of six primary members and Pillion (R-Abingdon) one of three ex-officio members. The group’s primary initial […]
RICHMOND, VA
WJHL

Wet well inspection continues at Bristol, Va. landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Spec Rescue International (SRI) was on-site at the Bristol, Virginia landfill for a second-consecutive day on Tuesday. Teams of two divers descended down the 325-foot wet well in shifts, gathering samples and data. “They’re going down there really to investigate the integrity of the structure itself and also look at the […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

WJHL

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy