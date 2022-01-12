No-burn order issued for parts of Southern California on Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a mandatory no-burn order for much of the Southern California region for Thursday. The prohibition comes as forecasters predicted high air pollution across the area.

The bam will be ineffect until at least 11:59 a.m. Thursday. It applies to all residences in the South Coast Air Basin, including non-desert regions of L.A., Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, plus all of Orange County.

The order will not apply to mountain communities situated above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley, or the high desert regions. Households relying on wood as their sole source of heat, low-income households, and homes without natural gas hookups will be exempt from the ban.

Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for "Air Alerts" via text or email at AirAlerts.org .

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram