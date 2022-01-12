ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Announces $15.3 Million in Grants for Texas Military Communities

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C57co_0djxQxRf00

AUSTIN, TX – Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday a new round of $15.3 million in grants from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program.

These grants assist military communities across the state that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round. The funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the military value of these installations in Texas and protect jobs in those communities.

Tom Green County received $5 million in 2020 for project resiliency funds to power infrastructure, human resiliency and communications infrastructure, benefiting San Angelo and Goodfellow. The total amount of money being awarded to different bases in Texas is $14.1 million in 2020, granted from the DEAAG program. This assists communities across Texas that could be impacted by a future Base Realignment and Closure round.

Tom Green County and Goodfellow AFB continue to work on projects funded by the DEEAG grant in 2020.

“As our mighty Texas economy is resurging, support for our military communities and the jobs they create is vital to continue expanding opportunity for hardworking Texans across the state,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are the 15 major military installations and Army Futures Command in Texas critical to our nation’s defense, they also add over $123 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 633,000 jobs in communities across this great state. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that our military installations continue to add unmatched value.”

Since 2015, Governor Abbott has awarded $98,000,000 in grants to military communities through the DEAAG program. As of this round of FY2022-2023 grants, every Texas active-duty installation has benefitted from a DEAAG award.

The following entities will receive FY2022-2023 DEAAG reimbursements:

  • City of Abilene: $375,000 for 5G and Fiber Expansion at Dyess Air Force Base
  • City of Corpus Christi: $800,000 for Clear Zone Easement supporting Naval Air Station Corpus Christi
  • City of Fort Worth: $1,900,000 for Military Family Advocacy Resource Center Renovation at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth
  • City of San Antonio: $5,000,000 for Infrastructure and Force Protection Measures at Joint Base San Antonio
  • City of Temple: $5,000,000 for Microgrid at Robert Gray Army Air Field supporting Fort Hood
  • Val Verde County: $864,874 for Aerospace Physiology Building Renovation at Laughlin Air Force Base
  • Val Verde County: $1,407,111 for T-1A Flight Line Building Renovation at Laughlin Air Force Base

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission in the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Legislature on defense and military issues. TMPC’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations in Texas. Additionally, the TMPC encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas. The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Buckingham Secures Coveted National Rifle Association Endorsement for Texas Land Commissioner

AUSTIN, TX – The National Rifle Association's Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) Wednesday announced its formal endorsement of Senator Dawn Buckingham, MD (R-Lakeway) for Texas Land Commissioner. In a statement announcing the endorsement, NRA Chairman Jason Ouimet said of Senator Buckingham, “Your commitment to protecting Texans’ right to self-defense is demonstrated by your support for nearly two dozen pro-gun bills over the last four years in the Texas Senate. These measures include the historic NRA-backed constitutional carry law and groundbreaking NRA-supported emergency powers reform.…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Dozens of Illegal Aliens from South America Apprehended in South Texas

EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents interdicted two human smuggling attempts resulting in 21 apprehensions. On Jan. 12, RGV agents received information of a residence in Roma possibly being used to harbor illegal aliens. Agents and Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the location and encountered 16 aliens from Central America, Nicaragua, and Mexico illegally present in the United States. No caretaker was identified. At the residence, agents encountered an abundance of cold/flu medication and unsanitary conditions commonly found at illegal…
EDINBURG, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Ultra-Conservative Houston PAC Endorses Buckingham for Land Commissioner

AUSTIN, TX – In December, the “C” Club of Houston announced their endorsement of Senator Dawn Buckingham, MD (R-Lakeway) in the Republican Primary for Texas Land Commissioner. “The “C” Club of Houston is proud to support fiscally conservative candidates who demonstrate good character. We’re confident that Senator Buckingham will help our community navigate the economic and fiscal challenges we face at the federal, state, and local level,” said “C” Club President Kurt Hanson. “Dawn will help lead us down a fiscally conservative path by supporting lower taxes, less spending, and more ethical…
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Approaching 6000 Active Covid-19 Infections Friday

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Several hundred Covid-19 infections were reported on Friday afternoon. According to the report, with 755 new infections, the active case count is now 5,904. Currently, there are 48 patients hospitalized as a result of Covid-19  complications. Shannon Medical Center is reporting that 77% of the patients are unvaccinated. There are currently five patients in the intensive care unit. The vaccinations status of the ICU patients is unknown. As of Thursday, the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area K was at 7.74% –– more than four percentage points in the last six days.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
County
Tom Green County, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Abilene ISD Announces Temporary Closure Due to Covid-19 Surge

ABILENE, TX –– Amid a significant surge of Covid infections in the area, the Abilene Independent School District has announced a temporary closure. According to an announcement posted on the district's social media, all campuses will be closed from January 14, through Tuesday, January 18, due to a staff shortage related to the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases. Schools will re-open for in-person instruction on Wednesday, January 19th. "Our top priority is always to provide safe, productive, and healthy learning environments for everyone," said AISD in the statement. According to AISD, several…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

iWatchTexas Aimed at Preventing School Shootings in the Lone Star State

AUSTIN – As kids kick off the second half of the school year, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds students, parents, teachers and other school administrators that the iWatchTexas program is a critical resource for reporting suspicious activity in schools and communities in order to help prevent dangerous attacks. During the 2020-21 school year, there were no school shootings in Texas. By using the numerous resources available, everyone can continue working to prevent attacks by reporting any potential threats. These resources include the iWatchTexas program, the Texas School…
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Reports 889 New Covid-19 Infections On Thursday

SAN ANGELO, TX –– San Angelo continues to experience a significant surge in new coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the San Angelo Health Department reported 889 infections. According to the daily report, there are currently 6,327 active cases. Additionally, there are 45 patients currently hospitalized. A new death has also been confirmed. The patient was identified as a female in her 60s from Tom Green County. The woman was unvaccinated at the time of her death. This brings the total death count to 487 –– 309 from Tom Green County and 178 from other counties. The total positive case count…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Early Voting to Fill Vacant San Angelo City Council Seat Underway

SAN ANGELO – Early voting for the Jan. 29 Special Election for the vacant District 5 seat begins tomorrow. This is not a citywide election; this election is only for residents in Single-member District 5 (map link: https://bit.ly/3FkySUb). The candidates to fill the council seat vacated by Lane Carter are John Austin Stokes, Lynette Lucas, Dr. Bryan Neil Angle and Karen Hesse-Smith.   Early voting will take place on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 12-25, at the Edd B. Keyes Building located at 113 W. Beauregard Ave. Early voting will be closed on Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Defense And Military#Infrastructure#Grants#Tmpc Rrb#Deaag#Deeag#Texans#Army Futures Command#The Texas Legislature
San Angelo LIVE!

Jones Endorses Stacey Speck for Justice of the Peace

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 candidate Stacye Speck has been endorsed by Pamela Jones, the widow of former Tom Green County Sheriff David Jones.   Here is Jones' endorsement letter to San Angelo LIVE!:  "It is my honor and privilege to endorse Stacye Speck for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3.  I have known Stacye for more than a decade and am impressed with her unwavering integrity, work ethic, energy and passion for serving.   My husband, Sheriff David Jones, had great personal and professional respect for Stacye and encouraged her to seek this office.  He…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Del Rio Border Patrol Report Major Increase in Unaccompanied Children

DEL RIO, TX – The border patrol, responsible for Del Rio sector, confirmed Tuesday that a steep increase in unaccompanied illegal immigrant children have hit the border. According to CBP Del Rio, unaccompanied children encounters are on the rise in the Del Rio Sector. From Friday to Sunday, over 70 unaccompanied illegal immigrant children have been found traveling alone or w/ complete strangers. "Many tell us they have no idea where their parents currently are!" stated the CBP Del Rio's Facebook post. The most recent update on illegal crossings show that encounters of unaccompanied…
DEL RIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City Officials Ask The Public To Help Slow The Spread

SAN ANGELO, TX –– San Angelo Health officials are asking the public's assistance to slow the spread of Omicron (COVID-19), flu, strep, RSV, and other illnesses that are currently affecting the community. According to DSHS, more than 10,000 Texas are currently hospitalized with Covid-19. Nearly 20 percent or 2,000 are being treated in Intensive Care Units. While Trauma Service Area K, which includes San Angelo, continues to have the lowest coronavirus-related hospitalization rate in the state the area has seen a slight bump in the last few days. On January 3rd DSHS reported 2.71 % and by…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Sweetwater Preps for Worst-Case Weather Catastrophes

SWEETWATER, TX –– Even as West Texas has faced a relatively mild winter, the memory of last year's devastating snowstorms remains fresh in people's minds. In an effort to prevent major power outages in the future, the City of Sweetwater has purchased seven new generators. Using funds from the American Rescue Plan Fund, the city will spend approximately $1.5 million. “Although we cleared that hurdle pretty well, in my opinion, that's not always going to be the case,” said City Manager David Vela. "We understand that so we've got to be prepared to do what we can now to make sure that we are…
SWEETWATER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Task Force on Concert Safety Meets After Deadly Astroworld Tragedy

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott's Texas Task Force on Concert Safety held their fifth meeting, and third in-person meeting, in San Antonio Thursday. Hosted by the Alamodome, the meeting brought together public safety and industry experts, as well as expert contributors and local authorities, to continue the ongoing discussion of best practices for concert safety. The task force held their last meeting at the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) in Bryan on December 15 and their first in-person meeting in Arlington on December 10.   Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony led…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

How Civil War Cavalry Was Routed by Indians Near San Angelo 167 Years Ago Today

SAN ANGELO, TX — Today marks the anniversary of the only Civil War era battle that occurred in the Concho Valley. According to the Texas State Historical Association, The Battle of Dove Creek on January 8, 1865, involved about 165 soldiers in Confederate cavalry unit buttressed by a ragtag unit of about 325 state militiamen. The two forces attacked a large encampment of Kickapoo Indians who were migrating from their reservation in Kansas to their tribe’s home of Hacienda del Nacimiento near the town of Múzquiz in the state of Coahuila, Mexico. Encamped in thickets near the banks of Dove…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Showdown in Knickerbocker: Commissioner Candidates to Fight for Support

KNICKERBOCKER, TX – The six candidates running for Pct. 4 Tom Green County Commissioner are set to spar Thursday evening in the first campaign event of the primary where all six are scheduled to be present.   Up for grabs is the next four year term as the representative from the southwest quadrant of Tom Green County and Southwest San Angelo on the Commissioners Court.   According to the Texas Association of Counties, a county commissioner in Texas has the following duties: As member of the commissioners court, exercises broad policy-making authority Represents one of four precincts…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Church Rally for Sanctuary City for the Unborn is Today

SAN ANGELO, TX – At 5 p.m. today, Pastor Ryan Buck and his congregation at Immanuel Baptist Church, 90 E 14th St, are holding a petition drive to place making the City of San Angelo a sanctuary city for the unborn. The group failed late last year when the council refused to draw up an ordinance or adopt the group’s ordinance making San Angelo a sanctuary city. Since the council did not adopt the ordinance, many churches in the city have come together to petition the San Angelo City Council to pass a sanctuary city for the unborn ordinance. Should the council reject doing so this time, the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Urges Feds to Release Omicron Antibody Treatments & Test Kits

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced that the State of Texas, through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), has requested resources for federally-supported testing locations and medical personnel and additional federal allocations of monoclonal antibodies.   "Detecting COVID-19 and preventing COVID-related hospitalizations are critical to our fight against this virus," said Governor Abbott. "While the Biden administration has cut supplies of monoclonal antibody treatments and testing kits when they are needed most, the…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

State Positions Equipment in West Texas Amid Increased Wildfire Danger

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready resources in response to elevated fire weather through the end of the week across the state. The Texas A&M Forest Service warns that elevated fire weather is forecast for the Panhandle, South Plains, Hill Country, and West Texas today through the end of the week, particularly on Saturday.    The combination of elevated fire weather and dry vegetation will increase the potential for wildfire activity. The Texas A&M Forest Service is forecasting increased fire danger Saturday for…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Most Read Stories of 2021 from Across the Lone Star State

SAN ANGELO – Things happen outside the Concho Valley all the time and that's something San Angelo LIVE! is reminded of throughout the year. But in Texas, you have the Big Country, Hill Country, the Metroplex, the Gulf Coast, and the Rio Grande Valley are only part of the Lone Star State. Here are some of the stories from across Texas in 2021: The Mason County Courthouse was set ablaze this year, Texans found out what ERCOT was, and a chief of police triple life was discovered. Here are the most read Texas stories of 2021: 1. In Mason County Thursday night, the historic courthouse burned to…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
993
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy