ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Dangerous Drivers Force City to Lower Speed Limit at Southwest Low Water Crossing

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h97D1_0djxQokM00

SAN ANGELO, TX – City officials decide to lower speed at low water crossing on Southwest to ensure safety of road crews.

According to the City of San Angelo's Communication's Department, beginning Jan. 14, the speed limit at the low water crossing, and construction zone, on Southwest Blvd. will be slowed rom 35 to 25 mph.

The Southwest Boulevard low water crossing is partially opened to vehicular traffic with one lane in each direction. Reece Albert Inc. is using the closed outside lanes as staging areas for the sidewalk and channel construction.

Because of the ongoing work, the speed limit will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph for the safety of the workers on the roadway. The speed limit reduction will take effect Friday, Jan. 14, and span through the duration of the project.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

SHERIFF: Critical Wildfire Threat in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens that a burn ban exists for Tom Green County.  The National Weather Service has issued a Wildfire Danger Warning in effect Friday afternoon for parts of the Concho Valley.   A Wildfire Danger Warning means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions.  Winds of 15 to 20 mph are expected with gusts over 30 mph possible.  The humidity is expected to be less than 15 percent.  Coupled with the critically dry fuels in the area, any fires that develop have the potential to spread rapidly.  Windy conditions…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

High Winds & Extremely Dry Conditions Prompt Wildfire Danger Warning

SAN ANGELO – The combination of high gusty winds associated with a strong cold front and extremely dry conditions have prompted meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo to issue a Red Flag wildfire danger warning for the Concho Valley Friday.  According to the NWS, elevated to critical wildfire conditions are expected Friday afternoon as warm, dry conditions develop ahead of a strong cold front.  the Red Flag warning will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Friday for the Big Country and the western counties of the Concho Valley.  Stronger winds behind the cold…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Goodfellow AFB Releases Tips to Stay Safe During Winter Storms

SAN ANGELO, TX –– In an effort to prepare for a future catastrophic winter storm, Goodfellow Air Force Base has released a list of critical items to have on hand for military members and civilians. "Through the lessons learned last year, it is now easy to see that storms can be unpredictable and its intensity can be difficult to measure until it is upon us," said Goodfellow AFB in the statement. To endure and survive the next winter storm this is a critical list of items to have on hand and safety tips to follow.  Water Non-perishable food Baby formula Prescription medications Pet food…
GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Approaching 6000 Active Covid-19 Infections Friday

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Several hundred Covid-19 infections were reported on Friday afternoon. According to the report, with 755 new infections, the active case count is now 5,904. Currently, there are 48 patients hospitalized as a result of Covid-19  complications. Shannon Medical Center is reporting that 77% of the patients are unvaccinated. There are currently five patients in the intensive care unit. The vaccinations status of the ICU patients is unknown. As of Thursday, the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area K was at 7.74% –– more than four percentage points in the last six days.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
San Angelo LIVE!

TLCA Announces Temporary Closure Due to Covid-19

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Texas Leadership of San Angelo is the latest school to announce temporary closures as a direct result of the Covid-19 surge. "This current COVID spike is causing major problems for our staff and students as well as our families and is limiting our ability to have school at a functional and successful level," said TLCA in the statement. "Because of large staff shortages and high attendance decline we are announcing the following schedule change for the remainder of the week." Thursday, January 13, 2022 Early Release for students and staff Friday, January 14, 2022 No…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Sweetwater Preps for Worst-Case Weather Catastrophes

SWEETWATER, TX –– Even as West Texas has faced a relatively mild winter, the memory of last year's devastating snowstorms remains fresh in people's minds. In an effort to prevent major power outages in the future, the City of Sweetwater has purchased seven new generators. Using funds from the American Rescue Plan Fund, the city will spend approximately $1.5 million. “Although we cleared that hurdle pretty well, in my opinion, that's not always going to be the case,” said City Manager David Vela. "We understand that so we've got to be prepared to do what we can now to make sure that we are…
SWEETWATER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Reports 889 New Covid-19 Infections On Thursday

SAN ANGELO, TX –– San Angelo continues to experience a significant surge in new coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the San Angelo Health Department reported 889 infections. According to the daily report, there are currently 6,327 active cases. Additionally, there are 45 patients currently hospitalized. A new death has also been confirmed. The patient was identified as a female in her 60s from Tom Green County. The woman was unvaccinated at the time of her death. This brings the total death count to 487 –– 309 from Tom Green County and 178 from other counties. The total positive case count…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid-19 Community Safety Dial Reaches Emergency Levels

ABILENE, TX –– As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Hendrick Health has put the Covid-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 6 –– Emergency. According to the hospital, the "dial level increase is in response to the rapid growth of active cases in the community and the number of positive hospitalized patients." As of Monday afternoon, between the hospitals in Abilene and Brownwood, there are a total of 97 hospitalizations due to coronavirus. Currently, 12 of those patients are in the intensive care unit. Due to the return to emergency levels, all visitation restrictions will remain in place.…
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limit#Reece Albert Inc
San Angelo LIVE!

City Officials Ask The Public To Help Slow The Spread

SAN ANGELO, TX –– San Angelo Health officials are asking the public's assistance to slow the spread of Omicron (COVID-19), flu, strep, RSV, and other illnesses that are currently affecting the community. According to DSHS, more than 10,000 Texas are currently hospitalized with Covid-19. Nearly 20 percent or 2,000 are being treated in Intensive Care Units. While Trauma Service Area K, which includes San Angelo, continues to have the lowest coronavirus-related hospitalization rate in the state the area has seen a slight bump in the last few days. On January 3rd DSHS reported 2.71 % and by…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

PHOTOS: Alleged Drunk Woman Crashes Backward Into College Hills House & Harley

SAN ANGELO – A woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed her dark Chevrolet Traverse backward into a house at the corner of Culver Ave. and Johnson St. Friday evening.   According to reporters on the scene, the driver was attempting to turn onto Culver Ave. from Johnson St. and pull into a private driveway at a house.  The driver apparently turned into her driveway first, then backed up across the street and crashed into her neighbor's house backward driving over a Harley Davidson motorcycle parked outside.   See photos of the crash scene below:
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

State Positions Equipment in West Texas Amid Increased Wildfire Danger

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready resources in response to elevated fire weather through the end of the week across the state. The Texas A&M Forest Service warns that elevated fire weather is forecast for the Panhandle, South Plains, Hill Country, and West Texas today through the end of the week, particularly on Saturday.    The combination of elevated fire weather and dry vegetation will increase the potential for wildfire activity. The Texas A&M Forest Service is forecasting increased fire danger Saturday for…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
993
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy