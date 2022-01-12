Dangerous Drivers Force City to Lower Speed Limit at Southwest Low Water Crossing

SAN ANGELO, TX – City officials decide to lower speed at low water crossing on Southwest to ensure safety of road crews.

According to the City of San Angelo's Communication's Department, beginning Jan. 14, the speed limit at the low water crossing, and construction zone, on Southwest Blvd. will be slowed rom 35 to 25 mph.

The Southwest Boulevard low water crossing is partially opened to vehicular traffic with one lane in each direction. Reece Albert Inc. is using the closed outside lanes as staging areas for the sidewalk and channel construction.

Because of the ongoing work, the speed limit will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph for the safety of the workers on the roadway. The speed limit reduction will take effect Friday, Jan. 14, and span through the duration of the project.