Covid Infections Remain High Wednesday in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX –– After setting the all-time record for coronavirus infections in one day on Tuesday, the daily number continues to remain high.

According to the report released by the San Angelo Health Department, a total of 833 new cases were reported on Wednesday. This brings the active case count to 5,550.

Even as infections rise exponentially, hospitalizations are slowly increasing. The daily report shows there are currently 40 patients hospitalized in San Angelo.

According to the DSHS, Trauma Service Area K continues to have the lowest Covid-19 hospitalization rate in the state, there has been a significant rise in the last week.

On Wednesday, January 5th the rate was 2.38% and by Tuesday, January 11th the rate reached 6.43%.

The total positive case count has reached 32,462 with no new deaths.