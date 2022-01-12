ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Covid Infections Remain High Wednesday in San Angelo

By Sonia Ramirez-Muñoz
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX –– After setting the all-time record for coronavirus infections in one day on Tuesday, the daily number continues to remain high.

According to the report released by the San Angelo Health Department, a total of 833 new cases were reported on Wednesday. This brings the active case count to 5,550.

Even as infections rise exponentially, hospitalizations are slowly increasing. The daily report shows there are currently 40 patients hospitalized in San Angelo.

According to the DSHS, Trauma Service Area K continues to have the lowest Covid-19 hospitalization rate in the state, there has been a significant rise in the last week.

On Wednesday, January 5th the rate was 2.38% and by Tuesday, January 11th the rate reached 6.43%.

The total positive case count has reached 32,462 with no new deaths.

San Angelo LIVE!

SHERIFF: Critical Wildfire Threat in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens that a burn ban exists for Tom Green County.  The National Weather Service has issued a Wildfire Danger Warning in effect Friday afternoon for parts of the Concho Valley.   A Wildfire Danger Warning means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions.  Winds of 15 to 20 mph are expected with gusts over 30 mph possible.  The humidity is expected to be less than 15 percent.  Coupled with the critically dry fuels in the area, any fires that develop have the potential to spread rapidly.  Windy conditions…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Additional School Districts Announce Closures Due to Covid-19

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Coronavirus cases are surging all across the state –– prompting school districts around San Angelo to cancel or postpone classes for a few days. The following school districts have announced changes to their normal schedule in response to Covid-19: Crockett County CCSD "The Crockett County CCSD announces, due to staffing shortage, we will be releasing our students at noon, Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Classes will resume on Monday, January 17,2022 at regular schedule times." Reagan County ISD With the rise in COVID cases, we have decided to close campuses for the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City Officials Ask The Public To Help Slow The Spread

SAN ANGELO, TX –– San Angelo Health officials are asking the public's assistance to slow the spread of Omicron (COVID-19), flu, strep, RSV, and other illnesses that are currently affecting the community. According to DSHS, more than 10,000 Texas are currently hospitalized with Covid-19. Nearly 20 percent or 2,000 are being treated in Intensive Care Units. While Trauma Service Area K, which includes San Angelo, continues to have the lowest coronavirus-related hospitalization rate in the state the area has seen a slight bump in the last few days. On January 3rd DSHS reported 2.71 % and by…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid-19 Community Safety Dial Reaches Emergency Levels

ABILENE, TX –– As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Hendrick Health has put the Covid-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 6 –– Emergency. According to the hospital, the "dial level increase is in response to the rapid growth of active cases in the community and the number of positive hospitalized patients." As of Monday afternoon, between the hospitals in Abilene and Brownwood, there are a total of 97 hospitalizations due to coronavirus. Currently, 12 of those patients are in the intensive care unit. Due to the return to emergency levels, all visitation restrictions will remain in place.…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Despite School Closures 2022 Tom Green County Livestock Show is a Go

SAN ANGELO, TX – Despite numerous schools in the county temporarily closing Friday because of the rise of COVID-19 infections, the 2022 Tom Green County Jr. Livestock Show is scheduled to continue as planned this weekend. According to the Tom Green County Agrilife Extension Agency, as of Jan. 12, the Tom Green County Livestock Show will run as scheduled beginning Jan. 14. As previously reported schools across the Concho Valley including the SAISD have decided to cancel classes on Friday. The majority of the school point to staffing problems as the reason. For more click here. The livestock…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Drivers Force City to Lower Speed Limit at Southwest Low Water Crossing

SAN ANGELO, TX – City officials decide to lower speed at low water crossing on Southwest to ensure safety of road crews.  According to the City of San Angelo's Communication's Department, beginning Jan. 14, the speed limit at the low water crossing, and construction zone, on Southwest Blvd. will be slowed rom 35 to 25 mph. The Southwest Boulevard low water crossing is partially opened to vehicular traffic with one lane in each direction. Reece Albert Inc. is using the closed outside lanes as staging areas for the sidewalk and channel construction. Because of the ongoing work, the speed…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Del Rio Border Patrol Report Major Increase in Unaccompanied Children

DEL RIO, TX – The border patrol, responsible for Del Rio sector, confirmed Tuesday that a steep increase in unaccompanied illegal immigrant children have hit the border. According to CBP Del Rio, unaccompanied children encounters are on the rise in the Del Rio Sector. From Friday to Sunday, over 70 unaccompanied illegal immigrant children have been found traveling alone or w/ complete strangers. "Many tell us they have no idea where their parents currently are!" stated the CBP Del Rio's Facebook post. The most recent update on illegal crossings show that encounters of unaccompanied…
DEL RIO, TX
