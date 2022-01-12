ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Microsoft hires key Apple engineer to design server chips - Bloomberg News

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) hired a key Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) engineer to design its own chips for its servers, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The software giant hired chip...

ca.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says quarterly profit $6 billion

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips, reported Thursday its quarterly profit rose 16.4% over a year earlier to $6 billion amid surging demand for chips for smartphones and other electronics.Revenue in the final three months of 2021 rose 21.2% to 438.2 billion New Taiwan dollars ($15.8 billion), TSMC announced. Profit was 166.2 billion New Taiwan dollars.TSMC, headquartered in Hsinchu Taiwan, makes processor chips for major brands including Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.Chipmakers have benefited from demand for next-generation telecoms, high-performance computing and chips for use in products from cars to medical devices.TSMC announced...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Microsoft taps chip expert for Azure cloud

Microsoft lured an experienced chip architect away from Apple with the goal of creating custom semiconductors for its Azure cloud service, Bloomberg reported. The news outlet stated Microsoft hired Mike Filippo, an electrical engineer who designed chips for Intel, Arm and, most recently, Apple. At Arm, Filippo was the lead...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing Services#Bloomberg News#Reuters#Msft#Apple Inc Lrb#Aapl#Intc#Advanced Micro Devices#Amd Rrb Inc#Arm Ltd#Linkedin
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce and Apple cutting about 116 points off the Dow's price

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising 47 points, or 0.1%, to buck the selloff in the broader market, but it be up a lot more if it wasn't for the blue-chip barometer's biggest technology components. The biggest drag on the Dow is Microsoft Corp.'s stock , which is down $8.64, or 2.7%, followed by fellow software giant Salesforce.com Inc. shares , which shed $7.22, or 3.0%. Throw in the $1.75, or 1.0%, drop in Apple Inc.'s stock , and those components were shaving a combined 116 points off the Dow's price. Elsewhere, Cisco Systems Inc.'s stock slipped 30 cents, or 0.5%, but was just a 2-point drag on the Dow, while Intel Corp. shares edged down 52 cents, or 0.9%, to cut 3 points off the Dow. Meanwhile, International Business Machines Corp.'s stock was the Dow's lone tech gainer and smallest tech component by market capitalization, rising $1.70, or 1.3%, to add about 11 points to the Dow.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 4.23% to $304.80 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $44.87 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 2.03% to $326.48 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $57.85 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
TechRadar

Microsoft could start building its own Azure server chips sooner than expected

Microsoft has reportedly hired a key Apple semiconductor expert to help develop its own Azure chips as it looks to take its data centres to the next level. Bloomberg reports that Mike Filippo, a chip veteran who has also worked at Arm and Intel, will be working on building out Microsoft's Azure server chips, an area of increasing focus for the company at it competes with AWS and Google Cloud.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Apple Continues To Bleed Talent As Microsoft Snags Up Key Chip Architect

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) continues to bleed semiconductor talent to its rivals, with Mike Filippo, a key chip architect, jumping ship to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). What Happened: Filippo, an Arm Ltd and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) veteran, will join Microsoft’s Azure group to work on processors, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce.com Inc. share losses contribute to Dow's 61-point fall

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Microsoft and Salesforce.com Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday afternoon. Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 61 points, or 0.2%, lower. Microsoft's shares have declined $11.43, or 3.6%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are off $7.64, or 3.2%, combining for an approximately 126-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Intel (INTC) and Nike (NKE) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
investing.com

Robinhood Choppy After CFO Downplays Shiba Inu Rumor

Investing.com – Robinhood stock (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock was volatile in Thursday’s premarket after the company’s chief financial officer downplayed rumors that it is about to start offering trading in cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD. "“There aren’t compelling reasons strategically for our business to put any meaningful amount of our...
STOCKS
investing.com

Mr. Market Is Now Very Impressed With Apple

“To achieve superior investment results, you have to hold nonconsensus views regarding value, and they have to be accurate.” —Howard Marks, The Most Important Thing. A question investors should be in the habit of asking is, ‘What does the stock price currently discount?’ Understanding what is already priced in and what is not yet priced in is key to the investing process and the history of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) share price over the past decade is a good representation of how this works.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, -1.45% inched 0.26% higher to $175.53 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -1.93%. rising 0.23% to 15,188.39 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.24%. rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. This...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy