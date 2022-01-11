No. 5 USC Men's Basketball's 13-Game Winning Streak Ends At Stanford In 75-69 Defeat

LOS ANGELES — The USC women's basketball team was fueled by 15 second-half points from birthday girl Jordyn Jenkins to turn the tide on visiting Washington today at Galen Center. The Trojans had trailed by 10 at halftime before hitting the gas and working out to a final 73-66 victory over the Huskies. USC improves to 9-5 overall and to 2-2 in Pac-12 play with the win, while Washington goes to 5-5, 0-2. Washington crafted an early lead and kept pace from there in the first half, shooting 44.4 percent from the floor while knocking down four 3-pointers to hold a 10-point lead at the break. USC was shooting 39.3 percent with just a single three landed, while Washington also led on the boards 21-16 at halftime. In the second half, however, USC closed the gap and took over thanks to a 62-percent offensive output in the next 20 minutes. Only one more 3-pointer would fall for the Huskies, while USC poured out five to help the Trojans to the comeback win. USC wrapped the game shooting 50.9 percent from the floor to beat out Washington's final 40.6 percent effort. The Huskies still held the edge on the boards, 35-33. USC'sJordyn Jenkins had a career day in matching her career high of 24 points to go with three 3-pointers made and a career-high five assists. Rayah Marshall was next with 15 points and a game-high seven rebounds, and Desiree Caldwell added 10 points and six assists to the Trojan cause. Washington was paced by Nancy Mulkey's 26 points, with Missy Peterson adding 10.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO