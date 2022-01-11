ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 5 USC Men's Basketball's 13-Game Winning Streak Ends At Stanford In 75-69 Defeat

Isaiah Mobley scored 16 points and seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough as No. 5 USC men's basketball took its first loss of the season at Stanford, 75-69, on Tuesday in Palo Alto. The Trojans' 13-game winning streak ends as the sixth longest in USC history and the school's...

On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
FanSided

Former USC QB Jaxson Dart reportedly has decision down to 2 schools

As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
usctrojans.com

USC Women’s Basketball Nets Comeback Win, Beating Washington 73-66

LOS ANGELES — The USC women's basketball team was fueled by 15 second-half points from birthday girl Jordyn Jenkins to turn the tide on visiting Washington today at Galen Center. The Trojans had trailed by 10 at halftime before hitting the gas and working out to a final 73-66 victory over the Huskies. USC improves to 9-5 overall and to 2-2 in Pac-12 play with the win, while Washington goes to 5-5, 0-2. Washington crafted an early lead and kept pace from there in the first half, shooting 44.4 percent from the floor while knocking down four 3-pointers to hold a 10-point lead at the break. USC was shooting 39.3 percent with just a single three landed, while Washington also led on the boards 21-16 at halftime. In the second half, however, USC closed the gap and took over thanks to a 62-percent offensive output in the next 20 minutes. Only one more 3-pointer would fall for the Huskies, while USC poured out five to help the Trojans to the comeback win. USC wrapped the game shooting 50.9 percent from the floor to beat out Washington's final 40.6 percent effort. The Huskies still held the edge on the boards, 35-33. USC'sJordyn Jenkins had a career day in matching her career high of 24 points to go with three 3-pointers made and a career-high five assists. Rayah Marshall was next with 15 points and a game-high seven rebounds, and Desiree Caldwell added 10 points and six assists to the Trojan cause. Washington was paced by Nancy Mulkey's 26 points, with Missy Peterson adding 10.
The Spun

Notre Dame Is Reportedly Hiring Former Ohio State Coach

Notre Dame’s football program is reportedly set to make a big assistant coach hire. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Fighting Irish are set to hire a former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach. Al Washington, whom Ohio State parted ways with following the 2021 season,...
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 70-59 loss to Rutgers

Despite having an 11-point lead at halftime, Maryland men’s basketball dropped to 1-5 in Big Ten Conference play after a 70-59 loss to Rutgers Saturday afternoon. From Maryland freshman Julian Reese’s first career start to the Terps’ second-half meltdown, here are three takeaways from one of the most disappointing losses this season at the Xfinity Center. Freshman Julian Reese earns his first ...
