New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday ruled out lockdown in the city. Speaking to reporters, CM Kejriwal said, "We are expecting that the city would report somewhere around 20,000-22,000 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The positivity rate has been around 24-25 per cent for the past two days. We are enforcing strict restrictions like night curfew in Delhi out of compulsion."The Chief Minister and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jai visited LNJP hospital to take stock of preparation to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO