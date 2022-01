Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England radio personality and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber is an incredible lady who started a non-profit organization 18 years ago. She sat down to have Thanksgiving dinner with her family, but before anyone was allowed to eat, they were told to write out a holiday card to a military hero who wasn't able to spend the holiday with their family. She called it her family's "ticket to turkey”. In that moment, Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge was born.

HOLLIS, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO