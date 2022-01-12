ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Delaware County Man Accused of Threatening Deputies With Weapon

By Kathy Whyte
 2 days ago
A Delaware County man is accused of threatening Deputies with a knife as they attempted to arrest him on a Warrant on January 3. Authorities say...

CNY News

More Correctional Officers Attacked at Local New York State Prison

Several Correctional Officers were injured as a result of an attack by an inmate. The total was four. Those four officers were injured at the Mohawk Correctional Medium Security prison in Rome, New York. Bryan Hluska is the Vice President of the New York State Correctional Officer Police Benevolent Association...
UTICA, NY
CNY News

Delaware County Man Charged With Over a Dozen Burglary Counts

The Delaware County Sheriff’s office says it has two suspects in custody in connection with a string of burglaries last summer. Authorities say during July and August, multiple burglaries were investigated in the Towns of Masonville, Tompkins, Franklin and Hamden. The break-in all had happened between June and August. New York State Police at the same time also received several reports of similar burglaries in the same area.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Frustration Mounts as Another Bank Robbery Occurs in Rome

The Rome Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying the person suspected of robbing a bank on Friday afternoon. Police were called to the Key Bank located at 1725 Black River Boulevard North in Rome, New York following an incident at approximately 4:33pm. At that time, police...
ROME, NY
CNY News

Couple Sought in New Year’s Eve Truck Theft in Norwich

New York State Police are looking for a man and a woman in connection with the theft of a truck while the owner had stepped into a store on New Year’s Eve. Authorities say the elderly owner went into the Walmart in Norwich shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 and when he came out the vehicle that had been parked near the Garden Center of the store was gone.
NORWICH, NY
CNY News

Help Find Man Wanted in Alleged Machete Assault in Oneonta

Authorities are asking for your help locating a suspect in an assault in Oneonta, New York yesterday. State Police say that they were called to the Budget Inn hotel on State Route 23 at approximately 6:00pm on Thursday, December 30, 2021. The report indicated that a woman at the hotel was bleeding.
ONEONTA, NY
CNY News

Otsego County Deputy Achieves Certification To Better Help In County Animal Cruelty Cases

Since February of 2019, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office has been partnering with the Susquehanna SPCA (SQSPCA) through a special task force on animal cruelty cases which according to SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes, mostly involve hoarding cases and people unable to care for their animals for either financial reasons or mental illness. It's a problem that doesn't just require compassion for the animals and people involved but special training to deal with these cases.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
CNY News

DA: No Charges For Cuomo From Allegations By 2 Women

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges stemming from allegations of unwanted kissing by two women, one of them a state trooper assigned to his detail. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah says while there was evidence to conclude the...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
