Michael B. Jordan had long dreamed of working with Denzel Washington, and while that dream finally came true with A Journal for Jordan, it was not in the way he'd expected. Speaking to :Blackprint, the Black employee affinity group for Meredith Corporation, Jordan admits, "My version of [working with Denzel] would've been us acting together in a movie." The Creed star says he always "looked up" to Washington's movies, and as an actor, "wondered what his process was going to be like. Like 'Damn I wonder how the greatest in the world prepares for a role? Or how does he rehearse?'"

