“Peacemaker” is here. The new HBO Max original series “Peacemaker,” the first official extension of DC’s film output, created and largely written and directed by “The Suicide Squad” filmmaker James Gunn, just debuted its first three episodes on the streaming platform. The new series takes the John Cena character, who miraculously survived the events of the film, in an entirely new direction, as he’s recruited for an even smaller, even scrappier team to help save the world. (The details of the threat are too good to give away here.) If anything, it’s bloodier, more brutal, and more in-your-face than 2021’s movie that introduced Cena’s character. And that’s a very good thing.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 HOURS AGO