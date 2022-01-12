ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guiding Dr. Martin Luther King

flyfisherman.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary Bahamas fly-fishing guide recalls his days with the influential reverend in new film called Mighty Waters. Director and producer Shannon Vandivier and his team at Cold Collaborative partnered with the American Museum of Fly Fishing, Costa, and Simms to create the film Mighty Waters, a 17-minute documentary that tells the...

www.flyfisherman.com

oglethorpe.edu

Oglethorpe to honor Dr. Martin Luther King with three days of virtual programming

Next Monday, Jan. 17 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the indelible contributions of the civil rights giant. Oglethorpe University will recognize this national holiday with several days of virtual programming with a civil rights focus, including guest lectures, a film screening and a student-led panel.
ATLANTA, GA
95.3 MNC

36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration rescheduled

UPDATE: South Bend’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration has been postponed until President’s Day due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Officials just announced the theme and plans for the daylong activities last week, but after consulting with local health leaders, they decided to reschedule to President’s Day, Feb. 21, instead.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Philly

9-Foot Sculpture Of Harriet Tubman Arrives In Philadelphia Ahead Of Her 200th Birthday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A traveling 9-foot sculpture of abolitionist, Harriet Tubman, is now on display at Philadelphia’s City Hall. The sculpture arrived in Philadelphia ahead of what would have been her 200th birthday. The “Journey of Freedom” sculpture will be in the City of Brotherly Love through March 31 for both Black History Month and Women’s History Month. The city is partnering with cultural groups to put on programs over the next 10 weeks dedicated to Tubman’s legacy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
scetv.org

Educational resources for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

On January 17, 2022, we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a former teacher, I would always look for educational resources that would honor Dr. King. The great news is that there are many free high-quality, digital resources available through SCETV that you can use in your classroom. These materials are available for all grade levels, and many are downloadable.
mountainlake.org

2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day Celebration | Preview

Join Mountain Lake PBS for an uplifting and inspirational commemoration honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community leaders and musical performers from across northern New York come together in song and tribute to Dr. King. Join us for our Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day Celebration on Monday, January 17th at 2PM on Mountain Lake PBS.
scarsdalelibrary.org

Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Nobel Peace Prize winner and visionary civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., died on April 4, 1968, but it took 32 years for a holiday honoring him to be recognized by all fifty states. Dr. King’s birthday was signed into law as a federal holiday in 1983 and took effect three years later on January 20, 1986. However, it was not until 2000 that all fifty states officially observed the holiday. This rather bumpy road to recognition included a boost from a hit song by Stevie Wonder called “Happy Birthday,” a petition to Congress signed by six million people and the support of labor unions and the general public. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January rather than on his January 15 birthday because it follows the guidelines of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. The holiday gives us an opportunity not only to honor the legacy of Dr. King but to reflect on the long road ahead to racial justice and equality and the role and responsibility of each individual in achieving this universal goal. Click here to learn more about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. And, click on the book jackets below to be taken to catalog links. "
