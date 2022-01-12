ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Local schools go remote as COVID-19 spreads

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 1 day ago

Due to the rise in COVID cases, four local schools will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Notre Dame schools will be closed January 13 through January 17.

Notre Dame will not be doing virtual school but assignments will be available online for students to work on while off.

Green local schools will be doing virtual learning January 13 through January 17 and class will resume on Tuesday, January 18.

Portsmouth West local schools will be doing virtual learning as well from January 13 through January 19. Class will resume on January 20.

Oak Intermediate (New Boston grades 4-6) will be virtual learning January 13 through Janaury 17.

All schools will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 17.

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Virtual School#Notre Dame#Oak Intermediate#New Boston
Portsmouth, OH
