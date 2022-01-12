Predators' Cole Smith: Heads to taxi squad

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team was forced to deal with another tragic situation after third-year defensive end Montez Sweat's brother was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. According to the Henrico County Police Division's Twitter feed, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the...
Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
The Washington Football Team added another tragic chapter this week to an already difficult season when the club learned the brother of defensive end Montez Sweat was killed Tuesday in Henrico, Va., according to police. Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Ga., was pronounced dead after police in Henrico County,...
The Boston Bruins announced on Tuesday that they have officially signed goalie Tuukka Rask to a one-year deal. Rask will now skip a planned rehab stint with the AHL Providence Bruins and could start for Boston at some point this week.
Jameson Williams’ knee injury during the 2nd quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Georgia on Monday served as a major blow to the Crimson Tide offense. While it wasn’t the primary reason why the Tide fell to the Bulldogs in Indianapolis, the loss of their top wide receiver couldn’t have come at a worse time.
A handful of Packers fans got the new year off to a bad start. Green Bay Police report two arrests and six ejections at Lambeau Field during the Sunday night game against the Minnesota Vikings. Those are both slightly above the season averages. In all, police handled 31 calls for service at the stadium that night.
Clifford was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Clifford was replaced by Joey Anderson in the lineup Wednesday versus the Coyotes. The 30-year-old Clifford had two assists in his last seven games, but he's yet to see more than a fourth-line role when in the lineup.
Belpedio was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly. Belpedio will be with the Canadiens when they face the Bruins on Wednesday, but it's unclear if he'll be recalled to the active roster to play in the contest. The defenseman has not suited up at the NHL level yet this season.
The Wild recalled Czuczman from AHL Iowa to the taxi squad Wednesday. The defenseman has bounced between rosters since the beginning of December but hasn't appeared in a game yet this season. It would likely take multiple injuries or COVID-19 designations in Minnesota's defense corps for Czuczman to see NHL ice anytime soon.
Comments / 0