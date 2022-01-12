ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators' Cole Smith: Heads to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Smith was assigned to the Predators' taxi squad Wednesday....

CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
Boston Globe

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Post

Reeling WFT deals with more tragedy as brother of Montez Sweat killed in shooting

The Washington Football Team added another tragic chapter this week to an already difficult season when the club learned the brother of defensive end Montez Sweat was killed Tuesday in Henrico, Va., according to police. Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Ga., was pronounced dead after police in Henrico County,...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jameson Williams injury: Severity, NFL Draft outlook revealed in report

Jameson Williams’ knee injury during the 2nd quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Georgia on Monday served as a major blow to the Crimson Tide offense. While it wasn’t the primary reason why the Tide fell to the Bulldogs in Indianapolis, the loss of their top wide receiver couldn’t have come at a worse time.
NFL
whby.com

Lambeau arrests and ejections

A handful of Packers fans got the new year off to a bad start. Green Bay Police report two arrests and six ejections at Lambeau Field during the Sunday night game against the Minnesota Vikings. Those are both slightly above the season averages. In all, police handled 31 calls for service at the stadium that night.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Kyle Clifford: Joins taxi squad

Clifford was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Clifford was replaced by Joey Anderson in the lineup Wednesday versus the Coyotes. The 30-year-old Clifford had two assists in his last seven games, but he's yet to see more than a fourth-line role when in the lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Louis Belpedio: On taxi squad

Belpedio was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly. Belpedio will be with the Canadiens when they face the Bruins on Wednesday, but it's unclear if he'll be recalled to the active roster to play in the contest. The defenseman has not suited up at the NHL level yet this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Kevin Czuczman: On taxi squad

The Wild recalled Czuczman from AHL Iowa to the taxi squad Wednesday. The defenseman has bounced between rosters since the beginning of December but hasn't appeared in a game yet this season. It would likely take multiple injuries or COVID-19 designations in Minnesota's defense corps for Czuczman to see NHL ice anytime soon.
NHL

