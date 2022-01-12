James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy 3 isn’t the movie you expect

Guardians of the Galaxy was such a big success that Marvel fans immediately wanted to see more of the Guardians in new MCU adventures. Little did we know at the time how important the characters would be for the bigger story. But Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame really put things in perspective. The universe might be huge, but all these superhero stories are intertwined. Moreover, one of the Endgame cliffhangers makes us very curious about the immediate future of the Guardians. We expect to see some of them in Thor 4 this year, but it's Guardians of the Galaxy 3 that will deliver a complete story. And now, we have the first teasers for the upcoming sequel, with James Gunn saying the movie might not be what people expect.

We'll you that some spoilers might follow below.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 isn't supposed to come out until May 5th, 2023, but Marvel is already shooting the film. Gunn talked to Collider, teasing (and hyping) the project. However, he did not reveal any plot details, so we're far from learning what happens in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Gunn also addressed the upcoming Guardians Holiday Special. And he seems to have confirmed that Gamora (Zoe Saldana) will return in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Let's check out all of these revelations one by one.

The Holiday Special

Gunn said he hasn't started shooting the Christmas special, which should hit Disney Plus this December. But he said his script is seeing so much praise that's he's getting jealous. That's because Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is really the movie he'd want people to be excited about:

It's still upcoming in the shoot. We were supposed to shoot one day in LA, and there's too much Omicron around, so we couldn't do it. We're going to have to fit it in. I haven't started yet. I'm excited to. It's fun. The holiday special is… I'm almost jealous of it, even though I wrote it because people freak out so much on how much they love the script for the holiday special that I'm almost like, ‘Well, wait. I've got this movie here I've been working on for two years. You love the holiday special that I literally wrote in a very short amount of time.' But, it is really funny and really good.

Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Image source: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Fans are excited about Guardians of the Galaxy 3, given how much these characters have grown across the Guardians and Avengers franchises. Gunn gave Collider a teaser for the film, indicating that Chukwudi Iwuji plays one of the main characters in the movie:

It's going great. Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out. I think that I'm really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break. Kevin [Feige] went… They were all really, really, really stoked. But also, it's not going to be the movie people… It's different than what people are going to expect. It's a hard road, but I'm really happy with it so far.

It's unclear what he means by saying that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 isn't what fans expect. But the director did tease last summer that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be darker than usual.

“I'm still shooting Peacemaker, but I'm starting to work on Guardians 3,” Gunn said at the time. “For Guardians 3, the script has basically been written for a long time. I've been playing with it in little ways over the years, but it's basically stayed the same since three years ago. It's pretty heavy actually. It's a heavier story, so it's an emotional process to go through.”

”Why is Gamora?”

Nebula (Karen Gillan) and War Machine (Don Cheadle) in Avengers: Endgame. Image source: Marvel Studios

Given Gunn's comments to Collider, we can't wait to find out who Chukwudi Iwuji will play. Marvel recently revealed another important Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast member. Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock, a character we've been waiting to see in the MCU.

Separately, Redditors say that Gunn confirmed Gamora will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. But the tweet this post links to has been removed.

Even without Gunn mentioning her, there's practically no way where Marvel would do Guardians of the Galaxy 3 without Gamora after that big Endgame cliffhanger. Gamora is one of the two variants we saw in Endgame. One was Loki (Tom Hiddleston), whose fate we learned in the Loki TV show.

Like the Loki in Endgame, the Gamora we saw isn't from the MCU. She came over from a different 2014 reality together with Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his armies. She switched sides, however, and ended up fighting against her father. That's why we expect her to have survived Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) snap that destroyed the invading force in its entirety.

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) & Co. must be chasing Gamora through the universe. Especially Peter. That's all speculation, however, as Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy 3 script is far from leaking.

We'll see the Guardians next in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8th.