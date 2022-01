Wardlow recently sat down with PWInsider to talk about his career and more. During it, the rising star commented on wrestling CM Punk on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. “Well, for starters, we’re also off our first week of being on TBS, which we had over a million viewers. So we’re back on TBS this week, week two. Got to get over a million again and I think myself and CM Punk will deliver,” Wardlow explained. “As you asked, how does this vary from the other hyper pressure situations? And if we could say one thing about my career in AEW is that they love throwing me in high-pressure situations. You see me wrestle every few months, and it’s a big one every few months.

