When a pizza craving hits, Little Caesars has a Hot-N-Ready pizza pie just waiting to be sliced. With the new year, of course, comes new reasons to enjoy this Little Caesars staple. As many people may currently be resolving to make changes to their eating habits, the chain is following suit by putting a significant update on one of its most popular menu items, as shared in a company press release. It's all about getting more bang for your buck when ordering a Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO