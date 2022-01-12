ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Boy Kills World': Jessica Rothe Replaces Samara Weaving in Fantasy Action Thriller

By Adam Luchies
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Rothe is joining the cast of the upcoming action-thriller Boy Kills World. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rothe will be taking over the role that was originally going to be played by Samara Weaving. Rothe will play an assassin named June 27, replacing Weaving, who left the project...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Armie Hammer Has Been Recast In Yet Another Movie, And His Replacement Already Filmed The Reshoots

In the fallout of the personal scandal that has befallen actor Armie Hammer, quite a few projects have seen future roles that he’d been cast in shuffled to other actors. Films like the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding were able to bring in replacements before production, which is how Josh Duhamel wound up with the honors in that case. However, another film that had secured Hammer’s total involvement has officially recast his completed role; with his replacement already wrapped on reshooting his role.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Mustafa
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Yayan Ruhian
Person
Roy Lee
Person
Jessica Rothe
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Bill Skarsgård
Person
Sam Raimi
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

2022 movie preview: Our 35 most anticipated films

After an up-and-down year at the box office as movie theaters looked to rebound from crippling coronavirus closings, 2021 ended on a high note as the record-smashing Spider-Man: No Way Home swung in and saved the day. Can the movie biz maintain that momentum into 2022 and beyond? There’s certainly...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Passing’: Read The Screenplay Rebecca Hall Adapted For Her Very Personal Directorial Debut

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Rebecca Hall made her directorial debut with the Netflix film Passing, which also marked her first produced screenplay. She adapted Nella Larsen’s novel about a Black woman passing for white in 1920s Harlem, and her friendship with another woman. Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga) were childhood friends. By the time they reunite as adults, they’re living quite different lives. Irene is married to a doctor (Andre Holland) with whom she has children. Clare passes for...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

From Batman to ‘Black Panther 2’: The 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Another year, another lineup of movies we desperately hope will be coming to a theater near us some time in the foreseeable future. 2022 may have already started to do the push-and-punt game with release dates (check you out in the spring, Morbius! See you in 2023, John Wick 4!) in anticipation of what may be a shakier-than-expected return to a “normal” filmgoing year. That said, there’s a lot to look forward to seeing over the next 12 months, from new superhero movies to big-name, star-studded ensemble dramas to more superhero movies to historical epics, throwback comedies and yes, even...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Fantasy Action Thriller#Tater Tot Patton#Raimi Productions#Vertigo Entertainment#Nthibah Pictures#Hammerstone Studios
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff Enlists ‘Pig’ Director Michael Sarnoski

Michael Sarnoski, a breakout filmmaker thanks to the Nicolas Cage drama Pig, is in negotiations to direct the next film set in the A Quiet Place universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The Paramount project is not a direct sequel to A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2021) but rather a spinoff set in that world, in which humans are forced to live in silence lest they attract the attention of deadly, sound-seeking creatures. The spinoff is based on an original idea from John Krasinski, who helmed the two installments and appeared in both opposite his real-life spouse,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Margaret Qualley Talks Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’, Status Of Her Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers Pic As She Nabs First Solo SAG Nom for ‘Maid’

After earning her first solo SAG Award nomination this morning for her turn in Netflix’s Maid, Margaret Qualley spoke with Deadline about her experience with the series, as well as upcoming roles in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Victorian drama Poor Things, Claire Denis’ The Stars at Noon and Zachary Wigon’s thriller Sanctuary, and the status of the film Fred & Ginger from director Jonathan Entwistle, in which she’s set to play Ginger Rogers opposite Jamie Bell’s Fred Astaire. While Spider-Man‘s Tom Holland recently announced that he will topline his own Astaire biopic for Sony, Qualley is unaware at this point of when Fred...
MOVIES
Inverse

The 355: Jessica Chastain’s spy thriller is an incomprehensible mess

Past and present filmmakers have succeeded in pulling off silly spectacles that feel purposeful and — most importantly — entertaining. Simon Kinberg, who writes and directs The 355, can’t be counted among them. Starring an undeniably talented cast, which includes Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Fan...
MOVIES
asapland.com

Black Adam: Bodhi Sabongui, an actor only 13 years old, joins the cast for a mysterious role

Bodhi Sabongui has joined the cast of New Line for one of DC’s most anticipated movies: Black Adam. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sabongui has joined the star-studded cast of Black Adam, led by Dwayne Johnson in the title role. At this stage, it is unknown who the young actor will be playing, and the details are largely being kept under wraps for now. However, it is noted in the report that Sabongui will assume “a key role in the Black Adam-DC canon.”.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

7 80's Movies That Deserve a "Cobra Kai" Style Continuation

Cobra Kai has flown like an eagle up Netflix’s Top 10 list again and again. Its success is rendered even more impressive by the fact that it’s a franchise that hit peak popularity nearly forty years ago, as well as launching in an era saturated with nostalgia and reboots. On paper, it looked like this series could easily get lost in the noise. Yet, Cobra Kai never dies and it fought its way back into pop culture dominance!
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

First trailer for Liam Neeson action thriller Blacklight

A poster and trailer have been released for Blacklight, the upcoming action thriller from director Mark Williams which stars Liam Neeson as a freelance government ‘fixer’ who finds himself and his family in the crosshairs of an FBI Chief when he uncovers a shadow operation targeting ordinary citizens; take a look here, courtesy of Collider….
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Samara Weaving replaced by Happy Death Day star on new movie

Samara Weaving has exited new action-fantasy movie Boy Kills World just days after joining the project. The actress, who was set to reunite with her Snake Eyes co-star Andrew Koji on the film, will be replaced by Happy Death Day's Jessica Rothe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weaving had to leave the movie due to scheduling conflicts.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

‘The 355’ Review: Jessica Chastain, Sebastian Stan, and Penélope Cruz in a Vigorous Formula Action Spy Flick

It’s not usually a good idea to grade a movie on the curve of when it’s released. But in the case of “The 355,” one is tempted to make an exception and say: For a first-week-of-January thriller, it isn’t bad. Early January tends to be a dumping ground, because the prestige awards contenders are still opening wide; it’s when you’ll get a shark drama that’s too lousy to be a trashy summer movie. But “The 355” is a vigorous formula action spy flick with an out-of-the-frying-pan-into-the-fire plot that mostly holds your attention, periodically revs the senses, and gives its actors just enough to work with to put a basic feminine spin on the genre. I make a point of that because the film does too.
MOVIES
First Showing

Johnny Strong in Nano Tech Action Thriller 'Invincible' Official Trailer

"How do we kill him?" "We don't." Lionsgate has revealed the trailer for a direct-to-DVD action movie titled Invincible, not to be confused with that Mark Wahlberg football movie years ago also called Invincible. This one will be out at the beginning of March, if you have nothing better to do. Colonel John Taylor enlists billionaire inventor Leor Teska to fund a secret black site, testing Teska's new nano technology for military applications, developed by scientists. When one of the test subjects, Brock Cortez, escapes, Teska's head of security, Cam Devore is given the dangerous task of tracking him down. The crazy new tech makes people psychotic and invincible, but the only way to stop it is to try it for yourself. Starring Johnny Strong as Cam, with Marko Zaror, Michael Paré, and Sally Kirkland. This looks as bland and forgettable as they come. We'd just recommend watching Upgrade instead - especially if you haven't seen it yet. Skip this one.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy