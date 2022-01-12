'Boy Kills World': Jessica Rothe Replaces Samara Weaving in Fantasy Action Thriller

"How do we kill him?" "We don't." Lionsgate has revealed the trailer for a direct-to-DVD action movie titled Invincible, not to be confused with that Mark Wahlberg football movie years ago also called Invincible. This one will be out at the beginning of March, if you have nothing better to do. Colonel John Taylor enlists billionaire inventor Leor Teska to fund a secret black site, testing Teska's new nano technology for military applications, developed by scientists. When one of the test subjects, Brock Cortez, escapes, Teska's head of security, Cam Devore is given the dangerous task of tracking him down. The crazy new tech makes people psychotic and invincible, but the only way to stop it is to try it for yourself. Starring Johnny Strong as Cam, with Marko Zaror, Michael Paré, and Sally Kirkland. This looks as bland and forgettable as they come. We'd just recommend watching Upgrade instead - especially if you haven't seen it yet. Skip this one.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO