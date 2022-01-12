ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Migrant drowns in swollen torrent as storms lash Greece

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago

THESSALONIKI, Greece — (AP) — One man was swept away and drowned and a woman was missing after a group of migrants trekking through the hills of northern Greece to avoid police patrols crossed a swollen torrent amid rainstorms Wednesday, authorities said.

Police said the Iranian man's body was found by rescuers responding to an emergency call by another Iranian man who had been with the group and stayed behind to help the two. Efforts to locate the missing woman in the area, 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the Greek city of Thessaloniki, were to continue Thursday.

Police said the migrants had entered Greece illegally from Turkey, and were believed to have been driven to the area by smugglers who left them to make their own way to Thessaloniki. It was unclear how many people had been in the group, which moved on after the accident.

Severe rainstorms and snowfall are affecting much of northern and central Greece, with temperatures around freezing. Gale-force winds kept most Greek island ferries confined to port Wednesday.

Greece is a major entry point for people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in the European Union. Most enter from neighboring Turkey, either crossing the northeastern land border or cramming into smuggling boats headed for the eastern Aegean Sea islands.

Recently, smuggling gangs have even been piling migrants into yachts heading from Turkey to Italy. Dozens of migrants died in a series of accidents in the central Aegean last month.

___

Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Bodies of 28 Migrants Heading to Italy Wash Up on Libya Beach

Libyan Red Crescent authorities recovered the bodies of 28 dead migrants that washed up on the sandy beaches of Libya’s west coast on Sunday after their migrant vessel sank off shore. Three people were known to have survived and made it to shore. The tragedy bookends one of the deadliest weeks in the Mediterranean in 2021 with a further 160 people known to have died trying to cross to Italy. “The bodies’ advanced state of decomposition indicates that the shipwreck happened several days ago,” a spokesperson for the Red Crescent said, adding that many more likely died. Authorities say at least 1,500 migrants died in 2021 trying to reach Europe. More than 30,000 were intercepted and returned to unthinkable conditions in Libya.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtvbam.com

Italy gives safe port to 558 migrants rescued at sea

CATANIA, Italy (Reuters) – Italy on Tuesday allowed a charity boat carrying hundreds of migrants rescued at sea to dock in the Sicilian port of Augusta, with another vessel waiting offshore for permission to bring 440 more to land. The Geo Barents ship, run by charity Doctors Without Borders...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Greece#Northern Greece#Italy#Smuggling#Thessaloniki#Ap#Iranian#Greek#The European Union
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Crocodiles turn on humans amid Iran water crisis

Lying on the floor of his modest home, Siahouk was in excruciating pain from the injury to his right hand, the result of a nightmarish encounter. Just two days earlier, on a scorchingly hot August afternoon, the frail 70-year-old shepherd had gone to fetch water from a pond when he was pounced on by a gando, the local name for a mugger crocodile in Iran's Baluchistan region.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
AccuWeather

Shark swims in flood waters as Australian city becomes inundated

After Tropical Cyclone Seth unleashed heavy rain in Australia last week, a damaged levee system failed which caused water to inundate downtown Maryborough, Queensland. If the flooding was not enough, a bull shark was spotted swimming through the murky waters. Tropical Cyclone Seth brought extremely heavy rainfall to the central...
PETS
eturbonews.com

COVID on Steroids: The New N501Y Mutation Detected in France and Cameroon

Originated in Cameroon, French researchers detected a new COVID strain that tops all what the world has seen. French researchers say that a new COVID strain detected in people in France contains 46 mutations — even more than Omicron — which makes it more resistant to vaccines and infectious. Some 12 cases have been spotted so far near Marseille, with the first linked to travel to the African country Cameroon.
WORLD
Vice

Mexico Is Detaining More US-Bound Migrants Than Ever

MEXICO CITY—Mexico detained more migrants, most of them headed to the U.S, than ever before from January to November of 2021, according to government statistics. Authorities in Mexico detained more than a quarter of a million migrants during that period— 252,526—the vast majority in Mexico’s southern border state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala and is where most migrants traveling from Central America enter Mexico on their way north to the U.S.
IMMIGRATION
Houston Chronicle

Tourist drug demand is bringing cartel violence to Mexico's most popular resorts

PUERTO MORELOS, Mexico - The trouble began, as it often does here, when tourists asked the hotel staff to help them buy cocaine. It's a common enough request across Mexico's Mayan Riviera that the employees of the Hyatt Ziva knew how to accommodate their clientele. They called a few local drug dealers, according to security officials who investigated the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
56K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy