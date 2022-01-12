ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Warehousing disabled people in long-term care homes needs to stop. Instead, nationalize home care.

By Fady Shanouda, Assistant Professor, Critical Disability Studies, Carleton University, Kelly Fritsch, Assistant Professor, Sociology and Anthropology and Director of the Disability Justice and Crip Culture Collaboratory, Carleton University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20woHk_0djxDgw900
Jonathan Marchand, a 43-year-old man living with muscular dystrophy, protested in a cage near the Québec legislature, in Québec City, on Aug. 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger

The failures in both private and publicly funded long-term care (LTC) homes in Canada have led to 15,000 COVID-19 deaths . Calls to reform LTC through nationalization have become widespread, garnering support from unions , national advocacy organizations and political parties .

While LTC is often considered to be a necessary institution to support the complex medical care needs of seniors, LTC facilities are used to warehouse disabled people who require 24-hour care, regardless of age . And nationalizing LTC fails to adequately resolve the ableism of warehousing disabled people, ultimately maintaining the unjust and inadequate structures of care.

LTC is debilitating for disabled people who are forced to rely on institutionalized daily care. It is time to abolish LTC in Canada.

It’s time to dismantle and replace the LTC system with deinstitutional options that prioritize the flourishing of disabled people and meet the complex care needs of older and younger disabled people outside the confines of institutions.

Warehousing disabled people

At the forefront of the call to abolish LTC facilities in Canada is the Disability Justice Network of Ontario , a disability-run organization based out of Hamilton that advocates for accessible and fulfilling living conditions for disabled people.

Its most recent campaign to abolish LTC seeks legislative action to deinstitutionalize the nearly 200,000 disabled people (including 260 children under the age of 18) living in LTC and begin closing all institutions with records of harm and violence.

They are also calling on leaders to support the nationalization of home care, palliative care, pharmacare and accessible housing that would give disabled younger and older people the option to choose where and how to live in the community with fully funded supports.

À lire aussi : Canadians want home care, not long-term care facilities, after COVID-19

The government’s ongoing reliance to confine intellectually, developmentally and physically disabled young people in LTC facilities has been met with protest by the system’s young disabled occupants who demand deinstitutionalization — like Jonathan Marchand in Québec, Vicky Levack in Nova Scotia and Tyson Sylvester in Manitoba.

In June 2018, Sylvester constructed a prison cell in downtown Winnipeg to protest the way in which the Manitoba care system “locked him out of his own life.”

Marchand similarly camped out in a makeshift cage on the lawn of Québec’s National Assembly in August 2020, and in August 2021 was able to move into his own apartment after receiving in-home support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Px0Hk_0djxDgw900
Vicky Levack is a spokeswoman for the Disability Rights Coalition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton

In addition to the urgent calls for change coming from young disabled people caged in LTC institutions, the deplorable living and working conditions of LTC facilities in Canada has also been well documented in over 150 scathing reports .

The scope of death recorded in LTC facilities during the pandemic is yet another marker of the system’s inability to provide the necessary care and support for its wide-ranging clients. However, the harm experienced by older and younger disabled people who continue to live in these spaces deserves action as much as condemnation.

Prisons by a different name

Nationalizing LTC, sometimes referred to as publicizing the system, would undoubtedly take profits out of LTC and may create system-wide changes to improve residents’ conditions. However, these calls ignore the fundamental character of LTC facilities as an extension of the carceral state , essentially prisons by a different name.

For example, LTC facilities frequently use carceral mechanisms of control such as the use of psychotropic medication, locking residents in their rooms and the use of physical restraints.

Residents are not able to choose what and when they eat, when they wake up or bathe, or when they can have visitors. LTC institutions seek to maximize resident surveillance and control while minimizing staffing costs.

In order to create a national home care program, workers need higher pay, job security and robust benefits. When working conditions are poor, staff shortages will occur whether due to low pay, precarious hours and physically demanding work, or because of workplace injury or illness (as with workplace COVID-19 exposure ).

Staffing shortages mean that disabled people do not receive adequate or consistent care , resulting in malnutrition, dehydration or untreated bed sores. Abolishing LTC is about establishing better working and living conditions for both care workers and disabled people.

À lire aussi : Long-term care after the COVID-19 disaster: 3 promising ways to move forward

Philosopher Shelley Tremain refers to publicly owned nursing homes as the “window-dressing” of the nursing home industrial complex that “operates in the service of ableism, ageism and racism.”

It is clear that regardless of ownership — by private corporations or public agencies — the warehousing, caging and incarcerating of older and younger disabled people is an act of violence.

In Canada, solidarity is building between prison abolitionist movements and disability justice over the shared injustices of incarceration in prisons and disabled people’s institutional confinement . These movements help us build the political will necessary to move toward a world with no more LTC institutions.

We must support disabled people’s call to abolish LTC and develop a national home care, palliative care and pharmacare system that robustly funds and prioritizes disabled older and younger people’s desire to live in community.

Les auteurs ne travaillent pas, ne conseillent pas, ne possèdent pas de parts, ne reçoivent pas de fonds d'une organisation qui pourrait tirer profit de cet article, et n'ont déclaré aucune autre affiliation que leur organisme de recherche.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 8

Joann Meeker
18h ago

The problem is WHO will take care of them. Women are in the workforce now. And the thing in Ohio is placing them in housing with other disabled in the hopes of mainstreaming. The vast majority will never reach that goal.

Reply
3
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Omicron Renews Concerns for Long-Term Care Communities

There's new concerns about omicron and older adults. Doctors are seeing an uptick in patients over the age of 70 getting hospitalized, as well as an increase in cases at nursing homes and long term care facilities. For families, it’s a reminder that this age group is at a much...
HEALTH SERVICES
TheConversationCanada

How the COVID-19 pandemic has affected abortion care in Canada

Abortions are common and essential medical procedures; one in three women in Canada have an abortion in their lifetime. Access to this care helps people plan and space out their pregnancies, providing vital benefits to individuals, families and society. Pandemic-related travel restrictions and facility closures initially jeopardized access to abortion care. However, the pandemic has also become a catalyst for more accessible ways to deliver abortion care, such as providing medical abortions, which are drug-induced rather than surgical, via telemedicine. We are members of the Contraception and Abortion Research Team at the University of British Columbia. As a PhD student...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationalization#Disability Rights#Ltc
KTUL

Long-term care facilities struggle to retain workers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Long-term care facilities are struggling to keep workers. Many say they are tired, dealing with trauma, and want to leave the healthcare industry. "We keep thinking that the end is coming or we are going to get a break or we can take off our masks eventually, and then here comes the holidays and the omicron variant that doesn’t discriminate, so it takes away some of the staff that we are trying to build," said Shelby Sweet, executive director at Cearu Medical Resort in south Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
News 12

Lamont: Booster shot mandated for nursing home, long-term care employees

Employees at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Connecticut will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot by Feb. 11. Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement Thursday one day after his hip replacement surgery. The governor's executive order applies to state hospital employees and long-term care facilities.
CONNECTICUT STATE
upenn.edu

Family and Friends are the Invisible Workforce in Long-term Care

We generally assume that when a loved one moves to an assisted living facility or a nursing home, their needs for care are met by paid staff, relieving the burden on family and friends. Our new study in Health Affairs challenges that assumption, finding that family and friends continue to provide substantial amounts of care in these facilities, amounting to an invisible workforce, providing more than an extra “shift” of care every week in nursing homes and two “shifts” in assisted living facilities, on average.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Human rights of elderly and disabled people ‘not fairweather luxuries’

The human rights of elderly and disabled people “are not fairweather luxuries”, an MP has said as she told of how she fears being separated indefinitely from her mother who has dementia.Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts told the House of Commons her mother, Dr Nancy Saville, was diagnosed with dementia just before Christmas.She said she was called to sit with her in hospital on Monday due to coronavirus-related staff shortages.But she fears that the pair “are likely to be separated indefinitely” when her mother moves into a care home.Addressing Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions, she said:...
HEALTH
The Independent

Workers told they can take 28 days off sick without doctor’s note

Workers have been told they can take 28 days off sick without needing a doctor’s note, allowing GPs to focus on the Covid booster rollout. The government has relaxed previous rules, which meant workers were required to show their employer a GP-signed sick note after seven days to receive sick pay or benefit payments.The public services union Unison issued a note telling its members: “The UK government has made a temporary change to the provision of ‘fit notes’ until 27 January 2022.“If you go off sick on or after 10 December 2021, employers can only ask employees for proof of...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Care Workers Gather Downtown To Demand Changes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local health care workers gathered downtown Wednesday to demand their employers make changes. Some say they are stretched so thin that getting up and coming to work every day can often feel like a daunting task. Workers held a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening on the Rachel Carson Bridge. The candles represented the thousands of workers who have walked off the job due to COVID working conditions throughout the pandemic. (Photo: KDKA) A number of workers from both Allegheny Health Network and UPMC talked about the toll the nationwide nursing shortage and other working conditions are taking on them. They gathered to...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

The value and cost of at-home care for older people

Simon Hattenstone’s article (I didn’t want anyone else to look after Mum – until I realised what she wanted, 27 December) almost exactly mirrors my mother’s story. Aged 94, frail but still living independently in a small cottage in London, she fell in late November and spent much of one night on the floor, in pain and disorientated. Hospital followed for one week at St George’s, Tooting. There she received the most amazing care with the doctors, nurses and auxiliary staff all meeting my expectations of the amazing NHS at its very best, even during these trying times.
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

The cost of inaction for youth 'aging out' of Ontario foster care is estimated at $2 billion

Last spring, the Ontario government committed to redesigning the child welfare system to better prepare youth leaving state guardianship. As we head towards a provincial election in June 2022, few details of the proposed redesign are available. We urge voters to pay attention to action or inaction on this issue — not only for ethical reasons but for monetary reasons too. We undertook cost-analysis and interview research to help guide policy debate. In a new report, we estimate the costs of inaction on this issue and provide youth-informed recommendations. For youth under state guardianship the state has assumed the role of...
KIDS
discoverestevan.com

Changes to Long-Term Care Visiting Restrictions

Visiting restrictions at long-term care homes will tighten Thursday at 4 p.m. The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced late yesterday afternoon that long-term care homes and affiliates in Integrated Rural Health for the south east, south central, and south west are moving to level 1 for family presence restrictions because of increased community transmission of Omicron.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Parents at ‘end of their tether’ over child mental health, says charity chief

Parents in Scotland are “at the end of their tether” over the mental health of their children, MSPs have heard.The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated problems in child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS), leading to the number of young people waiting more than a year for treatment doubling between September 2020 and the same month in 2021, according to figures released last week.Some 1,978 patients were waiting more than a year in September, compared to 959 the previous year.Due to extended lockdown periods, many services that would help young people to access mental health services were either overstretched or closed,...
KIDS
thecentersquare.com

New Jersey deploying national guard to long-term care facilities

(The Center Square) – Roughly 150 New Jersey National Guard members will deploy to long-term care facilities to help with their COVID-19 response and supplement staffing at facilities. According to a news release from Gov. Phil Murphy, the deployment to more than a dozen facilities is an extension of...
HEALTH SERVICES
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy