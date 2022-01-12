Velodyne Lidar Signs Five-Year Sales Agreement with QinetiQ

Q&A with Ryan Lilly, President & Roman Rieger, Founder & VP | senswork Inc. Tell us about yourself and senswork. senswork is a growing and ambitious German-based company with more than ten years of experience in the field of industrial image processing, optical inspection, and test device construction. Our solutions for automation and quality assurance are used every day in numerous industries such as the automotive industry, the food industry and for mechanical engineering. senswork is a One-Stop-Shop and we offer both hardware and software. From concept design to the integration of the finished system, and of course the subsequent support, we do everything in-house. Our vision is to continue creating innovative turnkey solutions, produce new products that are missing on the market and ensuring the future of quality assurance in the machine vision industry.
