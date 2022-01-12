Ford Ranger Raptor caught with less camo next to a Bronco Raptor

The pickup truck reigns supreme here in the United States, and no company is more synonymous with trucks than Ford. Ford trucks have been among the most popular vehicles in the country for more than four decades, outselling just about anything else with wheels. And just this year, the Blue Oval unveiled its first new pickup nameplate since 1983 with the 2022 Ford Maverick. A unibody pickup based on the automaker’s small car architecture, the Maverick's goal is to introduce a new generation of buyers to the Ford Truck family. That said, with two different powertrains and a wide array of price points to start from, the Maverick lineup requires one to really know what they want out of their small truck experience.

