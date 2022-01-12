ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Ranger Raptor caught with less camo next to a Bronco Raptor

By Zac Palmer
Autoblog
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve seen the next-generation Ford Ranger in all its glory already in the truck’s global reveal, but what we haven’t seen is the Ranger’s high-performance off-road Raptor variant. You’re looking at our best view of the upcoming Raptor yet in these spy shots, and it’s testing alongside the Bronco...

CarBuzz.com

Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss Looks Insane Off-Road

The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado EV is finally here. It rides on a dedicated EV architecture whereas the Ford F-150 Lightning utilizes a heavily modified version of the same platform underpinning the combustion-powered F-150. As a result, the Chevy has an estimated 400-mile range on a single charge. The Ford? An estimated 300 miles on the XLT and Lariat, and 280 miles on fully-loaded Platinum.
CARS
Coeur d'Alene Press

AUTO PAGE: Ford Maverick: New for 2022

Ford had the small-truck market all to itself with the original Ford Ranger, until it was retired following the 2011 model year. The Ranger badge reappeared on a new midsize pickup for 2019, but Ford believed there was room for a still-smaller trucklet. For nontraditional buyers, especially, the Maverick’s SuperCrew...
CARS
Road & Track

The Biggest Threat to the Ford Maverick Is the Ford Maverick

The pickup truck reigns supreme here in the United States, and no company is more synonymous with trucks than Ford. Ford trucks have been among the most popular vehicles in the country for more than four decades, outselling just about anything else with wheels. And just this year, the Blue Oval unveiled its first new pickup nameplate since 1983 with the 2022 Ford Maverick. A unibody pickup based on the automaker’s small car architecture, the Maverick's goal is to introduce a new generation of buyers to the Ford Truck family. That said, with two different powertrains and a wide array of price points to start from, the Maverick lineup requires one to really know what they want out of their small truck experience.
CARS
#Ford Raptor#Ford Ranger#Vehicles#The Bronco Raptor
MotorBiscuit

2022 Ford F-150 vs. 2022 Ford Ranger: Pickup Truck Family Feud

If you’re shopping around for a new pickup truck, your local Ford dealer is a likely destination. They’ve got a wide range of selections, most prominently the 2022 Ford F-150 and 2022 Ford Ranger. Each one is a different size and comes with pros and cons. Which one of these Ford pickup trucks is the right choice for you?
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Watch Ford Performance Test The Ford Bronco 4600, Bronco DR: Video

Early last year, Ford Performance revealed the brand new Ultra4 Bronco 4400 Unlimited Class Extreme Race Truck, and just a week later, pulled the covers off the Ford Bronco 4600 Stock Class Race Truck, both of which debuted at last year’s King of the Hammers race and later scored victories at Ultra4’s El Rey de Las Bajas race. An even more hardcore racing version of the new SUV – the 2023 Ford Bronco DR – was revealed last November, and now, Ford Performance has released a video of the Ford Bronco 4600 and DR testing in Johnson Valley.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford Bronco: Four Wheeler SUV of the Year Contender

If we were to ask what the most highly-anticipated off-road vehicle of the past five years was, we bet most people would say Ford's new Bronco. It's no secret that many would consider the Bronco one of the greatest SUVs of all time, but when Ford stopped production of the full-size Bronco in 1996 the company essentially handed over the off-road SUV market to Jeep's new Wrangler TJ, which went on to thoroughly dominate the space.
CARS
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Your Ford F-150 Raptor Is No Match for Ice Without Proper Winter Tires

Winter may have come a little late this year, but it is making up for lost time. Freezing temperatures and precipitation have presented plenty of winter driving challenges for many across the country. Although the Ford F-150 Raptor is a big badass 4×4 pickup truck, it still isn’t a match for ice without winter tires.
CARS
fordauthority.com

More 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Lighting Details Revealed: Exclusive

In September of 2020, Ford Authority reported on some exclusive details pertaining to what is now known as the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. Then, in May of 2021, Ford Authority exclusively reported that the forthcoming ultra-high performance off-road version of the Ford Bronco would launch bearing a name other than Bronco Warthog, which is what most expected it to be called at that time. Ford Authority spies also captured what appeared to be a Bronco Raptor hybrid out testing, and now, we have more exclusive details to share regarding the lighting details on the forthcoming off-roader.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Wins Four Wheeler's Pickup Truck of the Year Award

Four Wheeler, the world's leading 4x4 authority since 1962, has selected the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor as the winner of its 33rd annual Pickup Truck of the Year award. Four Wheeler's Pickup Truck of the Year award event is an invitation-only competition that is open to all-new or significantly revised pickups for the upcoming model year. For 2022, the field of vehicles included six entries: Ford F-150 Raptor, Ford F-150 Tremor, Ford Ranger Tremor, Nissan Frontier Pro 4X, Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, and Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.
FONTANA, CA
Carscoops

Ford Won’t Rule Out Making A V8-Powered Ranger Raptor

It’s a long shot, but the latest-generation Ford Ranger could potentially spawn a potent Raptor variant with a V8 engine. Given the popularity of the previous-generation Ranger Raptor, it seemed inevitable that the new model would also receive a Raptor variant. However, the old Ranger was never offered with a V8 but the similarities between the new Ranger and the Bronco opens up a host of new possibilities.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Rumor: Ford Ranger Raptor R With V8 Engine Coming Soon

There have been rumors swirling for a while that a Ford Ranger Raptor R pickup truck would soon join the lineup. However, there was no news of whether or not the performance model would get a V8 engine under the hood. Now, according to Motor1, there’s a new rumor in the works that it might just happen. Cross your fingers because this could be the next big thing in the pickup truck world.
CARS
Autoblog

Ford Raptor 37 Suspension Deep Dive | Look ma, no leaf springs!

There probably isn’t a Suspension Deep Dive vehicle I’ve anticipated more than the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. But I tend to say that every time I get my hands on an all-new vehicle. It was true before I laid hands on the 2022 Ford Bronco I looked at recently, and I had the same thought when the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX paid a visit about a year ago.
CARS
The Independent

Ford Maverick, Bronco win truck, utility of the year awards

For the second year in a row, vehicles from Ford Motor Co. took two of the three North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards.The company's Maverick compact pickup won truck of the year, while its Bronco off-road SUV earned the utility of the year. Honda s redesigned Civic compact car won the car of the year.Fifty automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada are judges for the three awards, which are announced every January. They’re chosen from dozens of candidates and must be new or substantially changed for the current model year. Automakers often use the awards in advertising.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best SUVs to Buy in 2022

SUVs are everywhere. They're the hot, molten core of American vehicular life, serving their owners and passengers as commuter shuttles, school buses, off-road toys, and everything in between. And of course, SUVs—or crossover SUVs, if you prefer—come in just about every form imaginable, with various models offering features including two or three rows of seats, huge internal combustion power, towing capability, hybrid or electric propulsion, modern safety and convenience technology, and more. The best SUVs are available in every size and price class, from small city runabouts to huge workhorses and from bare-bones rock crawlers to full-bore luxury liners. Here at MotorTrend, we've tested and driven them all—and then ranked them in our Ultimate Car Rankings. If you're looking for the top-rated SUVs for 2022, these are our picks in every segment we rank.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

This Is What A Maxed Out $97,329 Ford F-150 Lightning Looks Like

While Ford makes sure to constantly remind you that the F-150 Lightning starts at $39,974 the reality is, if you want a few basic options, things get expensive very quickly. In fact, unless you select Lariat or Platinum trim you can only add heated seats through a $9,500 options pack. Equally that $39,974 starting price isn't entirely accurate as it doesn't include the $1,695 destination fee - although at the same time you could also argue it doesn't factor in the $7,500 tax credit or any local incentives.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS

