LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The legal fight for the 2021 Kentucky Derby -- and access to the race in 2022 -- is in the starting gate, and the call has gone out: "Lawyers up." Attorneys for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert have made it known that they are drafting a complaint to obtain an injunction to force Churchill Downs to allow Baffert's colts to run in the Kentucky Derby this May. Churchill Downs, in a public statement and in statements by CEO Bill Carstanjen, who spoke with The New York Times, have said in essence, "We're not budging."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO