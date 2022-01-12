More Americans Say Biden Is Dividing the Country Rather Than Unifying It, Poll Finds

One year after the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, six out of 10 Americans believe the country's democracy is in danger of collapse, according to a poll released Wednesday. Seventy-six percent of those surveyed in the poll by Quinnipiac University said they think political instability in the United States is a bigger danger than foreign threats. A majority of those polled -- 58 percent -- said they think the nation's democracy is in danger of collapse. Thirty-seven percent disagreed. Fifty-three percent meanwhile said they expect political divisions in the country to worsen over their lifetime.

