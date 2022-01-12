ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

More Americans Say Biden Is Dividing the Country Rather Than Unifying It, Poll Finds

By Alexandra Hutzler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Biden said just last week that he believes "the power of the presidency and the purpose is to unite this...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 494

Kempka
1d ago

After yesterday's speech in Georgia, what could be clearer. He literally called a majority of Americans who disagree with him "domestic enemies"!

Reply(40)
241
Louis Mope
22h ago

I look forward to the day that lipless prick is forced out of office. Does he realize over 60%, rapidly approaching 70% of the country despite him. His trip to Atlanta shows just how hated he is. I hope it continues to grow

Reply(14)
137
TheThumper
1d ago

Biden's January 6th speech was a wonderful opportunity to help heal a divided nation and yet all Biden did was spew hate. So sad.

Reply(19)
176
Related
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

58% of Americans believe US democracy in danger of collapse: poll

One year after the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, six out of 10 Americans believe the country's democracy is in danger of collapse, according to a poll released Wednesday. Seventy-six percent of those surveyed in the poll by Quinnipiac University said they think political instability in the United States is a bigger danger than foreign threats. A majority of those polled -- 58 percent -- said they think the nation's democracy is in danger of collapse. Thirty-seven percent disagreed. Fifty-three percent meanwhile said they expect political divisions in the country to worsen over their lifetime.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quinnipiac University#Domestic Terrorism#Americans#Republicans#Democrats
AFP

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at President Joe Biden on Wednesday, accusing him of widening the US political divide with his push for voting rights reform and call to change the Senate rules. Biden is to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to discuss voting rights and changing the rules of the Senate to sidestep Republican opposition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: You should know why Biden’s speech in Georgia was such a colossal disappointment

“We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War,” Biden said in a rousing 25-minute speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia delivered last July. “That’s not hyperbole — since the Civil War.” The problem, Biden explained, is that Republicans across the country were passing draconian voting rights legislation in response to former President Donald Trump’s false attacks on the 2020 election. “The big lie is just that: a big lie,” he continued. “You don’t call facts ‘fake’ and then try to bring down the American experiment just because you’re unhappy. That’s not statesmanship, that’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Inside Biden’s secretive weapons shipment to Ukraine

With help from Betsy Woodruff Swan, Paul McLeary, Lee Hudson and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. CNN successfully raised NatSec Daily’s collective eyebrow with this tidbit buried deep in a Monday evening story: The United States secretly greenlit weapons transfers to Ukraine in the middle of a tense standoff with Russia.
POTUS
The Independent

Black faith leaders launch hunger strike as pressure grows on Biden to pass voting rights

A coalition of two dozen faith leaders has begun a hunger strike with the intent of pressuring Democrats in the Senate and President Joe Biden to pass voting rights legislation this month, as pressure grows on Mr Biden to protect the 2020 midterms and the next presidential election.The group, which includes prominent pastors of historically African-American congregations such as Rev Stephen A Green and Rev Eugene Minson III of the St Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church in Harlem, New York, began their strike on 6 January in step with efforts to memorialise the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot.In an...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Welcome to Biden's inflation tax, America

It’s official. Consumer prices have broken the 7% inflation barrier for the first time since the last days of Jimmy Carter. Call it déjà vu all over again for those of us who are old enough to remember the malaise and hardships of the 1970s when we used to see bumper stickers that read: "My take-home pay won’t take me home."
BUSINESS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Poll: Biden’s approval rating drops to 33%

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s approval rating has declined even further amid higher inflation, vaccine mandates and the president’s push for new voting laws. Quinnipiac released new polling showing that surveyed Americans give Biden a job approval rating of 33%, a figure that has steadily declined since he took office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
726K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy