More Americans Say Biden Is Dividing the Country Rather Than Unifying It, Poll Finds
Biden said just last week that he believes "the power of the presidency and the purpose is to unite this...www.newsweek.com
Biden said just last week that he believes "the power of the presidency and the purpose is to unite this...www.newsweek.com
After yesterday's speech in Georgia, what could be clearer. He literally called a majority of Americans who disagree with him "domestic enemies"!
I look forward to the day that lipless prick is forced out of office. Does he realize over 60%, rapidly approaching 70% of the country despite him. His trip to Atlanta shows just how hated he is. I hope it continues to grow
Biden's January 6th speech was a wonderful opportunity to help heal a divided nation and yet all Biden did was spew hate. So sad.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 494