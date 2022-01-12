Concordia Passenger Says Shipwreck, COVID Outbreaks Prove Safety Not Industry Priority

Italy is marking the 10th anniversary of the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster with a day of commemoration that will end with a candlelit vigil marking the moment the ship slammed into a reef and then capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio.The luxury cruise liner capsized after hitting rocks just off the coast of Giglio on 13 January 2012, killing 32 people in one of Europe’s worst maritime disasters.Ester Percossi and other survivors have returned to the island to pay tribute to the dead and again thank the islanders who, in the dark and dead of winter, helped 4,200...

EUROPE ・ 15 HOURS AGO