Concordia Passenger Says Shipwreck, COVID Outbreaks Prove Safety Not Industry Priority

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Thursday is the 10-year anniversary of the Costa Concordia shipwreck off the coast of a Tuscan island that killed 32 passengers and crew...

Karleen Johnson
1d ago

Why is she traveling when COVID is running rampant? convenient to blame the cruise line when she displays poor judgment at best.

Dean Stiurf
21h ago

People are picking up the virus in airports, planes and other public areas. They carry it wherever they go to pass it on to others whether they get on a ship or not.

Elizabeth Richards
1d ago

Cruise ships and their vaccine protocol and rapid testing prove that the covid vaccine does not work

Newsweek

