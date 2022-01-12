ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WATCH: Miami officer saves dolphin trapped in fishing net

By Kyra Shportun
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOw18_0djxAJ0b00

MIAMI, Fla. — An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) rescued a dolphin in distress that was trapped in a fishing net.

Officer Nelson Silva with the department’s Marine Patrol Unit received a call about a dolphin in distress in the Shorecrest area, according to MDPD.

When he got there, Silva found a juvenile dolphin trapped in the fishing net. Silva maneuvered his boat close to the dolphin and used a hook to gently bring the animal closer.

Silva tried to untangle the dolphin but the animal would thrash around, forcing Silva to restart the process over and over again.

“I got you, buddy,” Silva kept calmly repeating to the dolphin as he worked to free the animal.

Eventually, Silva was able to use his knife to cut the dolphin out of the fishing net.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphin#Fishing Net#Animals#Marine Patrol Unit
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy