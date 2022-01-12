Cave Spring woman accused of stalking

(CNN) — The Supreme Court has blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine or testing requirement aimed at large businesses, but allowed a vaccine mandate for certain health care workers to go into effect nationwide.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden didn't mince words earlier this week in a speech announcing his support for changing the filibuster rules to allow a simple majority to pass new voting rights legislation. "Do you want to be the side of Dr. King or George Wallace?," asked Biden. "Do...
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has lost his military titles and royal patronages just one day after his attempt to have a lawsuit dismissed from alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was denied. Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Andrew's titles and patronages have been returned to his mother, Queen...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Ten other people also were charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the attack on...
(CNN) — Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, on Wednesday did not rule out the possibility of subpoenaing Kevin McCarthy for information the panel is seeking, suggesting the House's top Republican is attempting to "cover up" what occurred that day.
BOSTON (AP) — Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices. The settlement with 39 state attorneys general was...
The Republican National Committee is preparing to change its rules at upcoming party meetings to ban future Republican presidential nominees from participating in debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a letter Thursday to the co-chairs of the debate commission alleging that the committee...
A judge in the United States on Wednesday rejected Prince Andrew's bid to dismiss a federal lawsuit brought by a woman who alleged that he sexually abused her when she was 17 years old. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan for the Southern District of New York ruled that it was...
(CNN) — The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot has issued four subpoenas to giant social media conglomerates after the panel said the companies provided "inadequate responses" to its initial request for documents and information over the summer. The subpoenas were sent to Meta, the parent company...
Comments / 0