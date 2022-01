MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some of us have had to get creative over the past two years, for our minds and for our sanity. One hobby that has exploded in popularity amidst the pandemic is knitting. According to Forbes, the company We are Knitters has seen a 75% increase in people ordering products. It’s a hobby many of us associate with grandmothers. But Minnesota has a growing group of men who love to knit. (credit: CBS) They all have their projects, and they all have their reasons. “For me it’s a creative outlet,” Bill Matey said. “It’s a great social outlet. You’re coming to a like community...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO