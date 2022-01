The new year is as fresh as it can be, full of promise and opportunity for those who look ahead to whatever awaits up around the bend. New year’s optimism is kind of the way I also see fishing. The slate is clean. Disappointments are in the rearview mirror. Like the angler who sees the next cast as the one that will hit pay dirt, we look to the new year as the one that will deliver new highs.

