If there is another player in the country like Kentucky junior center Oscar Tshiebwe, UK teammate Davion Mintz has not seen him. “He is one of the most unique players in the country. I don’t think anyone provides to their team like he does,” said Mintz. “Oscar is the kind of guy that can easily account for 15 to 20 rebounds. For us to get out in transition and score like we do, a lot of the credit goes to Oscar.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO