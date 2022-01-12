Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Sugar Land and Missouri City, including renovated Shanell's Playhouse

Sugar Land Town Square, the 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use development that sits at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and Hwy. 6, is now home to two new series of murals. Located within the Lone Star Garage at the shopping district, the first mural, titled "Sugar Rush", pays homage to the area’s sugary roots with a candy-centric design depicting a spice rack stacked with candy jars, according to a Jan. 11 announcement. Houston-based and Israeli-born muralist Anat Ronen, who counts Disney, Google, the Houston Zoo and the Houston Museum of Natural Science among her numerous clients, designed the community art piece, which spans three sections, according to the announcement.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO