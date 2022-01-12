Rams' Jordan Fuller: Placed on IR

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
The Denver Broncos fired former head football coach Vic Fangio the day after they finished their season 7-10. Fangio held the job for three seasons, posting a 19-30 record. Broncos general manager George Paton has said he is looking for the right leader to lead the team. According to NFL...
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
Tua Tagovailoa was a disaster in Miami’s 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, who won the AFC South with the victory on Sunday. With a postseason berth on the line, when the stakes couldn’t have been any higher, the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback face-planted. He fumbled the...
Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
The Miami Dolphins made the surprising decision on Monday to fire head coach Brian Flores. It sounds like the move was a result of Flores not getting along with several members of the organization, one of which was his starting quarterback. Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel published a...
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
The year is 2024 Matt Ryan is finally a Super Bowl champion lifting the Lombardi as Atlanta Falcons fans sit at home in tears. Not tears of joy you might expect from a Matt Ryan championship but those of years of frustration and pain that have been perfectly end-capped with the worst indignity of them all Matt Ryan winning a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints.
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team was forced to deal with another tragic situation after third-year defensive end Montez Sweat's brother was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. According to the Henrico County Police Division's Twitter feed, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the...
LOS ANGELES-Wednesday morning, ahead of their Monday Night playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams signed retired NFL safety, and former University of Utah star, Eric Weddle, out of retirement. Weddle, who turned 37 earlier this month, most recently played for the Rams in 2019. The six-time...
Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive back Richard Sherman they did so with the intention of him being an on-field leader. However, his impact will have to come from the sideline this postseason. The Buccaneers placed Sherman on the injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon. His season is over. Sherman...
Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
