Spoiler alert! This article contains major spoilers for The Shrink Next Door, available to stream on Apple TV+. At first, Marty Markowitz wanted nothing to do with Isaac Herschkopf. Sure, he panicked when he had to confront problems as the new head of his family's fabric company and missed his recently deceased parents but it was his sister Phyllis who felt he needed professional psychological help. So, to appease her, he went to see Herschkopf, a psychiatrist.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO