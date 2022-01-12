ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella 2022

Harry Styles and more stars are set to headline the famous music festival in April. Getty Images for The Recording A

The official Coachella 2022 lineup has been announced, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West and Swedish House Mafia as headliners.

The festival will take place April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California.

The last two annual Coachella fests were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lineup was first confirmed by Billboard on Wednesday.

The outlet claimed that it confirmed the news from a Coachella source. A poster was also circled on the internet, which allegedly showed the musicians called to sing at the festival.

It was first reported on Jan. 5 that Eilish would possibly be headlining the music concert.

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine were the original headliners of the 2020 show, which was canceled because of COVID-19, along with the 2021 edition.

Scott was pulled from this year’s show following his deadly Astroworld concert tragedy that left many dead in 2021.

Ocean will return for the 2023 festival, while Rage Against the Machine will still not appear at this year’s iteration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdQQ6_0djx56Bd00
Kanye West’s Easter Sunday Service at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2019.

Scott was dropped in mid-December after a Change.org petition called for him to be ousted.

“With the recent tragedy and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask [festival organizers] AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove his [sic] as [a] performer at all of their festivals,” the petition said.

Eilish and West have performed at the festival on previous occasions. The “Bad Guy” artist sang parts of her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” at the 2019 show. West set up one of his infamous Sunday Service gospel concerts at the festival that same year.

