Grains mostly lower Livestock mixed

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 4 to 6 cents lower; wheat futures are 4 to 8 cents lower. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Wednesday with trade working around $6.00 nearby with pre-report position squaring likely to continue until 11 a.m. CST. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand with production off 42,000 barrels per day (bpd), with a near record stocks build of 1.552 million barrels. Basis should remain rangebound to slightly weaker in the short term with warmer midweek weather to help movement.
