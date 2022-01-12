ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AstraZeneca says U.S. to buy additional 500,000 Evusheld doses

By Metro US
Metro International
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – AstraZeneca> said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to purchase an additional 500,000 doses of its antibody cocktail, Evusheld, used to prevent COVID-19. The company said the delivery of the doses...

www.metro.us

MarketWatch

Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine wins approval in South Korea

South Korea has granted approval to the COVID-1i9 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc. in adults aged 18 and older, the company said Wednesday. The vaccine, known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for commercial use in South Korea and will be manufactured in the country by SK bioscience. The vaccine has also received conditional marketing authorization in the EU and emergency use listing from the World Health Organization. The company is planning to submit a request for an emergency use authorization in the U.S. after one month. Shares were up 1.5% premarket and have gained 12% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doses#Infectious Diseases#Reuters#Evusheld#Omicron
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

The US agrees to buy additional doses of GSK-Vir’s Covid-19 antibody

The agreed doses of sotrovimab are anticipated to be supplied throughout the first quarter of this year. The US Government has entered an agreement to procure 600,000 additional doses of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology’s antibody sotrovimab for early Covid-19 treatment, according to an announcement. An investigational monoclonal antibody,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

U.S. Government to Purchase 600,000 Additional Doses of Sotrovimab; Shares Jump

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) have disclosed that the U.S. government will purchase an additional 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, making them more accessible nationwide. The vaccines will be delivered throughout the first quarter of 2022. Following the news, shares of Vir Biotechnology spiked 4% to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FiercePharma

AstraZeneca sells another half-million doses of its COVID-19 antibody combo to the US

Order up. Shortly after topping off supplies of COVID-19 drugs from Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline, the U.S. has asked for a second helping of AstraZeneca’s antibody combo. The government has purchased an additional 500,000 doses of AZ’s long-acting antibody cocktail Evusheld, or tixagevimab plus cilgavimab. That comes on top of 700,000 doses the U.S. already ordered, for a total supply of 1.2 million, the British drugmaker said Wednesday. AstraZeneca plans to complete the entire delivery within the first quarter of 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KTVZ

Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral pill was hailed as a game-changer, but supplies are scarce

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing Covid-19 cases to spike, with an average of more than 747,000 new cases a day, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. That’s almost three times the average daily cases from a year ago, when the country was going through its previous peak, and it’s putting an incredible strain on hospitals and emergency rooms.
INDUSTRY
Metro International

PharmaMar shares soar after drug study suggests efficacy against Omicron

MADRID (Reuters) -Shares in PharmaMar jumped almost 20% on Tuesday after the Spanish drugmaker said lab trials suggested its Plitidepsin drug was effective against the main COVID-19 variants, including the highly contagious Omicron. Results from in-vitro tests published in the Life Science Alliance journal showed that Plitidepsin, also known as...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
fox35orlando.com

Medicare told to reassess premium hike after price slashed on Biogen Alzheimer's drug

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Monday that he has ordered Medicare to "reassess" the agency's 2022 premium rate hike for Medicare Part B, citing Biogen's move to slash the price of its costly new Alzheimer's drug – which was blamed for a hefty portion of the premium increase that impacts tens of millions of Americans.
HEALTH
Metro International

Novartis-Molecular Partners COVID drug could be approved in weeks

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss drugmaker Novartis and partner Molecular Partners could have an experimental drug on the market within several weeks to treat COVID-19 patients, officials from the two companies said on Monday. “The emergency marketing authorization application can be filed now,” Molecular Chief Executive Patrick Amstutz told Reuters. “That starts...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kfgo.com

U.S. administers 516.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

The United States has administered 516.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 515.2 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 632.6 million doses delivered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

Pfizer and BioNTech Team Up to Develop the First mRNA-Based Shingles Vaccine

After co-developing the world's first mRNA vaccine to combat COVID-19 and providing humanity with a game-changing tool to help address the most devastating pandemic in a century, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are teaming up once more to create a vaccine using the same technology for shingles, also known as herpes zoster, which is a debilitating and painful disease that affects about one in every three people in the United States.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

