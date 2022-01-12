AstraZeneca says U.S. to buy additional 500,000 Evusheld doses

South Korea has granted approval to the COVID-1i9 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc. in adults aged 18 and older, the company said Wednesday. The vaccine, known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for commercial use in South Korea and will be manufactured in the country by SK bioscience. The vaccine has also received conditional marketing authorization in the EU and emergency use listing from the World Health Organization. The company is planning to submit a request for an emergency use authorization in the U.S. after one month. Shares were up 1.5% premarket and have gained 12% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO