Music

AUDIO: Macho Mil Featuring Frost Loco – “Bangin”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMacho Mil and Frost Loco recently linked up for a new track, and they’re fully embracing the street life on...

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

HipHopDX.com

2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Toosii Ups Feature Price To 5-Figures

Toosii revealed in an Instagram vide0 that he is upping his feature price to five figures. “Look, if you don’t got 50k, stop asking what the feature price is,” he can be heard saying in the darkened video. “If you don’t got 50k or better, stop asking what the feature price is.”
CELEBRITIES
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Michael Sodnik – “Just For Today”

Singer-songwriter Michael Sodnik is out with a new album. It’s a collection of love songs in pursuit of serenity and dreamy escapism. The flowery cover art feels representative of Sodnik’s longing for this person’s affection as he’s got plenty to give to them himself. Love is like the bloom of life, after all. Michael Sodnik delivers a romantic exhibition with “Just For Today.”
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Odd Fellows – “Deuces”

Odd Fellows have a new track out, and they’re all about style on “Deuces.” The track lives on a sick loop, and it creates a super laid-back feel while the emcees coast on the beat. The track has the feel of an old school West coast hip hop track, with the group bringing relentless bars. Tracks like these show a lot of promise for whatever’s next for Odd Fellows, and you should definitely keep them on your radar for 2022. “Deuces” is a jam, and you can listen to it here below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: BMB Reno – “Keep My Name Out Yall Mouth”

In less than 90 seconds, BMB Reno brings the fire and lets you know that he’s not playing games. His newest video is for “Keep My Name Out Yall Mouth,” a harsh track that leaves nothing to the imagination. The beat hits hard, and the bars are for the streets only. The video from PhatPhat Productions is extra gritty, with Reno and the crew posted up wherever they please. This is a track to turn up to, or rattle your trunk if you feel so inclined. Check out the video for “Keep My Name Out Yall Mouth” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle Featuring BoodahDARR – “Rotation”

Surprise! What’s a project without a bonus track? As if Wave Chapelle hadn’t done enough by dropping every week for 2021, he closed out the year with an extra release on his 52 Pack, “Rotation” featuring BoodahDARR. The contrasting vocal deliveries work well here, as Wave provides his signature sound and Boodah brings a more swagger-filled flow. As the hook states, the work isn’t slowing down for Wave Chapelle, and even though he put out 53 songs in 2021, there’s still much more on the way from him in the future. Check out “Rotation” from Wave Chapelle and BoodahDARR here below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Toadskin – “Knives of Winter”

Grungy stoner rockers Toadskin released a new single today. It’s about seasonal affective disorder and the enduring discomfort of winter all too familiar to us Wisconsinites. With a crushing riff and desolate lyrics, the song captivates the overcast dread of short days and the biting pain of cold that takes way too long to end. Toadskin’s debut album will be out this summer and we can’t wait.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Jamie Breiwick & Jay Mollerskov – “Solve for X”

Jazz artist Jamie Breiwick teamed up with electronic artist Jay Mollerskov for a record of improvisation. These eight tracks were created by taking clips of Breiwick playing trumpet and chopping them with Mollerskov’s electronic manipulations (looping, granular synthesis, spectral processing). The result is a mesmerizing work of spacey meditations layered into cohesion. Culminating decades of friendship, Jamie Breiwick and Jay Mollerskov create a meticulously communicative experiment with “Solve for X.”
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: G-Gifted – “Growth”

G-Gifted’s new project is here, and he’s all about transformation on “Growth.” There’s 12 tracks here that play like lyrical exercises, with G-Gifted standing strong from start to finish. The emcee’s spirit is infectious, and there’s a level of self love that resonates to the listener and fuels his confidence on the microphone. Renewed swagger is central to the theme of this album, and it’s good to see that G-Gifted has this moving forward towards his next endeavors. The ride is going to be fun for him, and you can hear why when you check out “Growth” below:
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Madame Black Rose – “Heartsong”

With her newest single, ‘Heartsong’, Madame Black Rose ventures into a rarely explored territory. Furthermore, with her delicate and new-age vocal approach, the singer takes us on a journey, tugging at our heartstrings along the way. Even though the singer is not new to the scene, she still...
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Bad Year – “The End”

Pop punk rockers closed out 2021 with a single about getting through hard times. We go through life never truly knowing how everything ends, no matter how much we try to plan. Nothing truly prepares us for the pain that kills us inside but we just keep living to see what happens next. It’s a lively and powerful jam from Bad Year that reminds us we’re all in this together.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Kenny Kamz – “Ultimate (Freestyle)”

Kenny Kamz is looking to start his year off proper, and he does so with a new track that he dropped, “Ultimate.” A freestyle set to a slick sample, Kamz doesn’t need the drums to get the heads nodding. Lyrically, the song gives you just a little bit of his backstory, and the verse is about being proud of what he’s done and being motivated to keep going. We got an EP from Kenny Kamz in 2021, as well as plenty of singles, but we’ll see what the new year has in store for the emerging rapper. Check out “Ultimate” here below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: B.J. Fisher – “Night Reminder”

Singer-songwriter B.J. Fisher is out with a full-length album, featuring all six of the singles he’s released in the last year. He conjures an aura of wholesomeness while acknowledging past pain over thirteen tracks. His warm and friendly folk rock sound makes it feel like he’s reading from a story book on how he got here. Whether he’s getting to know someone’s story in “Where You’re Coming From” or observing life unfold as it should in “Nothing At All” or cherishing his life partner in “Scovia”, Fisher is keen on growth, love, and family over the course of “Night Reminder.”
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Virgin Ambition – “Sinner’s Cave”

Grungy alternative rockers Virgin Ambition’s latest single is all about devilish deeds. Vocalist Stephen Jansen sings about sleeping with a married woman and holding dark secrets. Therefore, it’s easier for him to find home in dim light than heavenly light. Virgin Ambition rock with a wicked penchant with “Sinner’s Cave.”
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: G-Gifted – “The Comeback”

G-Gifted’s “Growth” project just dropped, and before that, he prefaced things with the video for the project’s intro, fittingly titled “The Comeback.” The track is short, but tells you everything you need to know about the album. G-Gifted has an unrelenting love for hip hop, and is in the process of healing and getting back into his regular flow, as are a lot of people in the current state of the world. The performance clip from DineroGangRay features G-Gifted at the lakefront, and we even get a glimpse of his merch to boot. Check out “Growth” if you haven’t already, and you can watch the video for “The Comeback” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: CJ Folds – “Love At War (Mr. Lonely)”

After several singles that have caught our attention, CJ Folds’ sophomore album, “Love At War (Mr. Lonely)” is out now. 16 heartfelt tracks make up this record, and you can tell from the intro alone that Folds poured his heart out into this release. There are plenty of songs about a failed relationship, and the many stages of moving past that here, but that sets the best stage for Folds to showcase his vocal abilities. Guest verses from Langston, AremitRo$, Eli $tones, and Jordyn Sade put some added flavor into the songs, but CJ Folds does a great job of commanding the spotlight here. If you need some good music for heartbreak, “Love At War (Mr. Lonely)” is for sure the album to go-to. Check it out below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Mitch Pe$oz – “Showtime”

Mitch Pe$oz started off the year in a big way, dropping a new single to set the tone for 2022. “Showtime” pairs an up-tempo beat with a confident flow, with Pe$oz slipping in plenty of lyricism to boot. He starts things off with some wrestling references, but that diverts into bars about what Mitch has been up to, and some flexes about getting his money back up. This track feels like Pe$oz is setting up for a strong year ahead, and this is just the first of many drops from him. Check out the climate with “Showtime” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Heezy The Artist & Tombo – “Waiting”

After a productive 2021, Heezy The Artist is starting the new year off strong, dropping a new EP with producer Tombo. “Waiting” features six tracks that don’t overstay their welcome, airing out some emotions in the short time that they’re playing. Heezy delivers his bars with a bit of apathy and some dread, but by design, playing off of some production that blends lo-fi and trap. It’s a project that feels extremely contemporary, yet will age well as music evolves. “Waiting” is a quick window into the world of Heezy The Artist and Tombo, and if 2022 is anything like 2021, there’s much more on the way this year from both acts. Check out the EP below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Lennin Ledesma Featuring LiRoot & TJB – “Sour Patch Kid 2”

Lennin Ledesma, LiRoot & TJB have all been busy as of late, but managed to link up for a new single, “Sour Patch Kid 2.” The follow-up to a collaboration from Ledesma’s 2020 “Unwrapped” project, the trio talk about how life was growing up, and how that shaped who they are today. The raps skew towards the backpack side of things, without being too over the top lyrically. It feels like a cypher to some extent, with the trio of rappers taking to the mellow beat with ease. The song will certainly have you nodding along, and each artist brings just enough to the mic to take things in new directions with every verse. Listen to “Sour Patch Kid 2” below:
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Tae Dawg’s “Mil Ticket”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. If you’re looking for a fun mixtape, try Tae Dawg’s Oozin Dawg 2. The flow-switching rapper has an ear for distinct DMV-area beats only rivaled by Lil Gray. No matter if the production has shades of moody R&B or synths bright enough for a Yeat tape, it’s paired with the blown-out percussion that’s fast become the region’s specialty. On “Mil Ticket,” those characteristic drums ride over brooding piano keys as Tae Dawg whisper-raps punchlines (“Hollows slide through yo’ Canada Goose yo’ feathers gon’ get plucked”) and references “ooze” more often than the first Power Rangers movie.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer Featuring Rob van der Made – “Naturimba”

While we’ve already seen what Mike Neumeyer can do in terms of marimba soundscapes, his experimentation continues to evolve, enlisting the help of Rob van der Made for “Naturimba.” The track features Neumeyers sonic bliss via long, curious sounding marimba and vibraphone melodies, and is combined with nature sounds to even further paint the scene that the two are able to create via improvisation. The bright melodies mixed with the animal sounds give the feel of watching a majestic nature documentary, moments before the action is about to pick up. If you’re looking to drift away a bit, “Naturimba” can certainly put you in the wild for a moment. Check it out below:
MUSIC

